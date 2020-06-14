During the past few seasons, Camden County High School’s Tim Aydlett proved himself to be one of the top scoring guards in the area.
He will get the chance to play college basketball close to home.
With family in attendance at Mid-Atlantic Christian’s Chesson Gym, Aydlett took part in a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon for his commitment to the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team.
“It means a lot,” Aydlett said of signing with MACU. “As a kid, I always wanted to play basketball in college.”
While at Camden County High School, Aydlett was a two-time Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.
The guard ended his high school career with more than 1,200 points.
Aydlett was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 second team for the 2019-20 season.
During his senior campaign at Camden, Aydlett scored 30 or more points in two games.
He scored 20 or more points in 10 games during the 2019-20 season.
He finished his senior season with 69 made 3-pointers and had 225 made 3-point shots in his prep career.
Aydlett was a four-year member of the Camden basketball program.
Aydlett acknowledged that the opportunity to play college basketball close to home was a factor in his decision to join the MACU program.
“That was a major factor,” he said.
Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball coach Allan Harris had Aydlett on his radar as a potential member of the MACU program for some time.
The ties between the Aydlett family and Harris are strong.
Aydlett’s father and Harris played basketball in recreation competition.
The coach added that his son has played basketball with Tim in recreation youth basketball games.
Coach Harris noted that over the years, Tim has gotten better and grown physically.
“He has a skill level that will stretch the defense out,” Harris said. “He can shoot the ball. His defense is real good for where he is at. I feel like he can come in and make an impact right away.”
Other programs were interested in Tim, but coach Harris noted that he was glad Aydlett picked MACU.
“He’s a great fit for our program,” coach Harris said.
Aydlett acknowledged his time playing basketball at Camden along with Camden head coach Mark Harnly prepared him to play at the college level.
Coach Harris believes that Aydlett has the upside to improve his game.
“He is going to get better. He is going to learn the game,” coach Harris said. “He has a lot of basketball in him.”