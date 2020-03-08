Along with Daylight Saving Time, the high school baseball season has arrived in the area.
The 2020 season is expected to be another standout year among teams in the Daily Advance coverage area.
Albemarle School will be in contention to win a Tarheel Independent Conference championship and make a run in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state playoffs.
Among the public schools, Perquimans, John A. Holmes and Camden will battle with Manteo and Gates in the competitive Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Although Currituck lost plenty of talented players to the college ranks, which includes the 2019 Northeastern Coastal Conference and Daily Advance Area Player of the Year in Cole Bates — now at Delaware State — along with Austin Pace — a pitcher now at North Carolina State — the Knights will battle with rival First Flight to claim the 2020 NCC championship.
Northeastern and Pasquotank will compete in the NCC this spring.
Here is more on area baseball teams:
ALBEMARLE SCHOOL
Coach: Jeff Simpson
Last season’s record: 8-11, 5-7 Tarheel Independent Conference
Outlook: The Colts capped their 2019 season with an unexpected run in the NCISAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Last season, Albemarle School advanced to its first state championship final since the early 1990s.
Although Albemarle School lost to NCISAA powerhouse program Kerr-Vance Academy, Albemarle School returns seven starters from last season’s state runner-up team.
Tanner Simpson, a pitcher and shortstop, returns for his senior season with the Colts. Tanner, a Methodist University signee, was the 2019 TIC Player of the Year and earned all-conference and NCISAA all-state honors.
Joining Tanner in the starting pitching rotation is right hander Cole Langley.
The sophomore earned all-conference honors and led the team in batting average, innings pitched and starts last season.
Logan Dunn, a junior left hander, is also expected to pitch and play center field this season. He was second on the team in innings pitched and fourth in hits last season.
Brenner Ranhorn, a senior, will play first base. He was second on the team in RBIs last season.
Trent Sawyer is expected to also contribute as a right handed pitcher and at third base this season.
Luke Gray will handle the catcher position. Coach Simpson noted that Gray has really developed at the position and will provide a needed bat in the lineup.
Bryson Sawyer, an eighth grade right hander, will contribute on the mound and in the outfield. He is expected to be a key bat and provide depth in the pitching rotation.
Brandon Jackson, a senior right hander and outfielder, is expected to pitch this season, while Parker Beale, a freshman will play second base as a newcomer to the team this season.
Avery Krywanczyk is a senior who will also contribute at the plate this season.
Coach Simpson said the team will be strong with pitching and hitting. “This team is senior heavy with strong leadership for the underclassmen,” coach Simpson said.
The Colts will have to avoid injuries because of a lack of team depth. If the team can remain healthy, Albemarle School will be set up to have a successful season.
PERQUIMANS
Coach: Justin Roberson
Last season’s record: 14-9, 5-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates aim to secure the league title and make another run in the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Perquimans returns six starters from last season’s team that finished tied for second in the AAC with Gates.
Senior catcher and infielder Tyler Futrell is one of the Pirates’ top returning seniors on the team.
He is set to join the Wake Tech Community College baseball program following his senior season at Perquimans.
Chase Ward (pitcher and infielder), Braden Jordan (pitcher and infielder), Spencer Loftis (pitcher, infielder and outfielder) and Mathew Gregory (outfielder) are the Pirate seniors expected to contribute.
Jordan posted a .333 batting average last season, Ward posted a 2.42 ERA, Gregory is returning from injury, while Loftis is a versatile and athletic player.
Landon Gregory (pitcher and infielder), Seth Nixon (outfielder), Avery Biggs (pitcher, infielder and outfielder) and Dylan Cox (pitcher and outfielder) are the juniors on the team.
Tanner Thach had a breakout season as a freshman last spring.
Thach, who is verbally committed to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington baseball program, will pitch, play the infield and outfield for the Pirates this season.
Fellow sophomores expected to contribute this season are Jacob Meads (pitcher, infielder and outfielder), Ty Nixon (outfielder), Colby Brown (infielder and outfielder), Jackson Russell (infield and outfield), Mason Byrum (catcher and outfield), Trent Byrum (pitcher and outfield) and Jett Winslow (catcher and outifield).
Stetson Proctor (infield) and Macon Winslow (catcher and outfield) are two freshmen expected to earn playing time this season.
Roberson noted that all the players on the roster will help the team this season and noted the team’s lineup could be different from game to game.
The coach added that the team has worked hard during the offseason and in order to have success this season, Perquimans will have to play together and play for team success instead of personal success.
“Guys will have to not only accept their role but thrive in their role with the understanding that their role may change throughout the course of the season depending on what the team needs,” Roberson said.
The Pirates will not field a junior varsity team this spring because of lack of numbers, but Roberson expects the varsity team to be deep in multiple positions.
The depth will create competition in practice.
The Pirates are off to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season with wins against Hertford County and Williamston’s Riverside High School.
CURRITUCK
Coach: Justin Hill
Last season’s record: 19-5, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck returns four starters from last season’s NCC championship team.
Currituck advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Leading the way for Currituck this season is senior right hand pitcher Cannon Pickell.
Pickell, a University of North Carolina signee, will also get time at shortstop this season.
Seniors Josh Beazley (third base) and Jackson Gay (right hand pitcher and utiltiy) along with junior Spencer Simpson (outfield), sophomore Tanner McNeal (right hand pitcher and utility) and freshman Ethan Thomas (catcher) are expected to be regular starters for the Knights this season.
Shawn Pierce (junior-outfield), Dylan Sunderlin (junior-outfield), Conner Hamilton (senior-left hand pitcher/first base), Brandon Capps (senior-outfielder), Crile Crisler (sophomore-right hand pitcher/first base), Logan Faulkner (junior-right hand pitcher and utility), Andrew Dowdey-Greene (senior-outfield), Jayden Calloway (senior-athlete), Traveon Powell (senior-athlete), Bobby Little (junior-first base), Josh Greene (junior-right hand pitcher/utility) and Trevor Denton (junior-utility) are expected to contribute this spring.
Hill said the strength of the Knights this season will be the top of their pitching rotation, which is led by Pickell.
The coach noted Pickell has the ability to be dominant every time Pickell takes the mound. Hill notes that behind Pickell, the pitching staff is inexperienced.
Hamilton, McNeal, Crisler will be relied on to fill in the pitching rotation and provide quality innings.
“We have good senior leadership and great team chemistry,” Hill said. “This is a fun group to be around and we will compete hard every time we step onto the field.”
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Robert Jordan
Last season’s record: 18-8, 7-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The defending Albemarle Athletic Conference champions return eight starters from last season’s team that advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
The Aces lost the fourth round playoff game to the eventual 1A East Regional champion and state runner-up Rosewood.
Ryan White, a senior right hand pitcher and outfielder, returns for the Aces this season. Chris Morris, the 2019 AAC Player of the Year, returns for his junior campaign at third base and will pitch.
Other veteran players returning for the Aces include Caleb Bunch (junior-pitcher), Peyton Brabble (senior-second base), Lincoln Ellis (senior-outfield), Garrett Stullick (junior-catcher), Colby Lilly (senior-catcher), Davis Halstead (sophomore-outfielder and pitcher), Jake Bass (senior-outfielder) and Tate Yokely (senior-outfielder).
Ethan Hughson (senior-pitcher), Jake Tynch (junior-pitcher) and Gabriel Stullick (junior-third base and pitcher) will be contributors for Edenton this spring.
Jordan noted that going into the season, the Aces should have an experienced team that has a chance to be competitive within the conference.
“We lost two key contributors from last year’s team (Chase Kelly and Wes Privott) but we have some talented players who are capable of playing at a high level,” Jordan said. “We look forward to being able to improve our offensive capability from a year ago while striving to elevate our play also from the defensive side.”
The coach added that depth will be a strength for the Aces as they have nine seniors and nine juniors that will compete for playing time.
The Aces return pitchers that threw in 140 of 172 innings last season. Jordan noted that his pitchers continue to work hard.
Holmes has a difficult schedule this spring and the team will have to compete at a high level in every game.
“It is our hope that we will meet that challenge and take it as an opportunity to raise the level of our game,” Jordan said.
Holmes defeated Currituck 4-0 Wednesday at Hicks Field.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Jonathan Watts
Last season’s record: 6-14, 3-7 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Eagles return two starters from last season’s team. Leading Northeastern is senior Colin Riddick.
Riddick — a pitcher and shortstop — is a Chowan University signee.
Watts noted that the strength of the team this season will be its speed. The Eagles have limited pitching depth along with experience at the varsity baseball level.
Two games into the 2020 season, Simeon Hurdle and Deandre Proctor have been productive at the plate.
CAMDEN
Coach: Hunter Lowe
Last season’s record: 4-19, 0-8 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: A young Bruins team in 2019 aims to improve this season.
Camden is off to a strong start to this season with two non-conference wins against Northeastern.
Cody Ives (sophomore-pitcher) and Dylan Jordan (senior-pitcher) are two key returning players for the Bruins this season.
Wyatt Norfleet (senior), Kevin Noon (senior), Caden Pipkin (senior), Bradley Harrell (senior) and Jaden Clark (freshman) have had productive starts to the season.
PASQUOTANK
Coach: Brandon Wilkins
Last season’s record: 6-13, 3-7 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Panthers aim to build off last season’s six-win campaign in 2020.
Jared Weeks is a returning player from last season’s team, while Josh Wise was productive in Pasquotank’s season-opening game at Gates Monday.
Wise was credited with seven strikeouts in four innings pitched in a 10-0 loss to the Red Barons.
Pasquotank hosts Camden in its home opener Monday.