Things may look a little different for our local high school teams in the upcoming years as the NCHSAA undergoes another realignment, scheduled for 2021.
This time, the NCHSAA is likely to add an additional classification to the high school ranks. This would represent the first addition in classification in North Carolina high school sports in over sixty years.
So how would, potentially, things shake down for schools in the Albemarle area?
With the COVID-19 crisis, everything has been placed on hold with major decision making so we have to go off of breadcrumbs that have been left so far.
If the NCHSAA goes to five classifications, one could deduct that the membership would be broken up evenly in five parts. So, 20 percent of the membership in 1A, 20 percent in 2A, 20 percent in 3A, 20 percent in 4A, and 20 percent in the new 5A.
Should that occur, Currituck (1000) and First Flight (888) would both be in the 3A classification (based on current attendance numbers). Hertford County (844), Pasquotank (702), and Northeastern (630) would stay in the 2A classification.
Bertie (603) and Camden (592) would also fall into the 2A classification; however, they would be the two smallest schools in the classification.
It is very likely that Camden will grow into the 2A classification, while Bertie is losing students so it is probable that the Falcons would drop to 1A.
Manteo (592) provides another interesting case as the Redskins, in this scenario, are the largest school in the 1A classification and have the same exact student count as Camden. Again, it is logical to think that Manteo could grow into the 2A classification.
Edenton (549), Gates County (482), Perquimans (457), and Washington County (334) all look to be solidified in the 1A classification.
So, what does that mean for conferences?
Many would be willing to bet that a conference with Currituck, Manteo, First Flight, Camden, Northeastern, Pasquotank, Hertford County could happen.
While the NCHSAA has said that they want to stay away from split classification conferences as much as possible, travel distance between Currituck, First Flight and other 3A schools would make this split a necessity.
A split conference would make playoff berths more difficult for the Currituck and First Flight, however, the competition and rivalries for those conference games would be outstanding.
That would leave Bertie, Edenton, Washington County, Gates County, Perquimans and likely Riverside (Martin) in a conference together. Again, another friendly conference when it comes to competition as well as rivalries.
Let’s face it.
These are conferences that fans in our area have been wanting to see for years.
You would have the Byrd Bowl not happening in week 2 of the football season but rather as a conference matchup.
Currituck would have to figure out who to play during week 1 of the football season as Manteo has been the placeholder for the Knights in that spot in the schedule for well over a decade.
Camden and Northeastern would be in the same conference for the first time ever.
You would have Mark Harnly and Chad Williams battling it out on the basketball court twice a season, for conference seeding.
Manteo would rejoin the conference that it was once in, before First Flight was built. Oh, and let’s not forget that the Marlin Bowl would now be a conference game as well.
On the west side, the conference battles in between those schools would be something to see. All are within an hour’s drive of one another. There would be packed gyms and packed stadiums for all of those games.
So please NCHSAA, for all of us in the Albemarle, go to five classifications. Make it so that we have these conferences. We have long paid the price of long bus drives and conferences that haven’t made any sense.
Chris Bell is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.