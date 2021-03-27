BARCO — The Camden Lady Bruins beat the Currituck Lady Knights 14-3 Thursday afternoon at Currituck County High School.
The Bruins struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning to get the game started. They followed up with two more runs in the top of the third inning when junior Kamryn Nash had a leadoff infield single.
Freshmen Carlyn Tanis followed up with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Sophomore Morgen Brewton had a one-out single to right field to score one run, and the Bruins scored again on a throwing error, leading 4-0 going into the bottom of the third.
The Knights were able to respond in the bottom of the third inning when Kampbell Belangia hit a leadoff single up the middle.
Senior Kylee Schojan cut the Bruins lead in half with one swing, hitting a two-run home run to left field.
The Knights scored one more run that inning, bringing the score to 4-3.
The Bruins continued their offensive onslaught, scoring 10 more runs highlighted by a six-run fifth inning, and an inside-the-park home run by Carlyn Tanis in the seventh inning.
Senior Lexi Jones started on the mound for the Bruins, going 2 2/3 innings before being relieved. Sophomore Morgan Brewton pitched an incredible 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while collecting seven strikeouts and only allowing four hits and one walk.
“I am proud of the way my team played tonight. We are an incredibly young team with sophomores and freshmen starting. I thought we played pretty well defensively, and the pitching was great,” Camden coach Charles Nash said. “We have a few things we need to work on offensively, mainly staying aggressive and getting runners on base. As the season goes on and the girls get more experience, I am excited to see how well we will be able to play as a team.”
With this win, the Bruins move to 2-0 on the season, while the Knights fall to 1-3.
The Bruins are back in action again on Thursday when they host Manteo High School. The Knights play at Bertie on Tuesday, and host Bertie on Thursday.
OTHER GAME
First Flight 4, Manteo 0: The Nighthawks (1-1) defeated Manteo (2-2) in a non-conference home game Thursday at First Flight High School.
First Flight scored two runs in the first and fifth innings.
Manteo’s Jill Leary went 2-for-3, while Erika Bailey had a hit in the game.
First Flight pitching struck out Manteo batters 17 times in the contest.
Manteo pitcher Emily Williams pitched six innings, gave up six hits, four runs, no earned runs, two walks and struck out eight First Flight batters.
Both teams return to action Tuesday with league games.
First Flight hosts Northeastern Coastal Conference foe Pasquotank County, while Manteo hosts Gates County in an Albemarle Athletic Conference matchup.
