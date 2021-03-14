AHOSKIE — For two-plus games in the spring 2021 varsity football season, Northeastern had struggled to consistently create big plays.
The Eagles alleviated that problem during the final three quarters of their game on Friday night.
Northeastern got multiple big plays on offense, defense and special teams as the Eagles defeated Northeastern Coastal Conference rival Hertford County 32-6 at Hertford County High School.
In a battle of the top two teams in the conference in recent years, NHS (1-2, 1-0 NCC) not only secured its first win of the season, but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Bears (1-1, 0-1 NCC).
Early in the contest, the Bears were set up to put the Eagles in a difficult position.
Hertford County had two drives set up inside of Northeastern's 10-yard line.
On the second drive, Northeastern defensive back Cametruis Mayfield tackled Hertford County's Tyree Coatney from behind on a screen pass to prevent a touchdown, while Jerron Hinton had an open field tackle on the drive on third down.
On both occasions, the Northeastern defense was able to get stops on fourth down to force Hertford County to turn the ball over on downs.
Key to the defense in those situations was the pressure created by the NHS defensive line and linebackers.
The Eagles also got sound tackling on the drives from their secondary.
Early in the first, the Eagles offense had its ups and downs.
An early interception by the Eagles was nullified by a Hertford County penalty.
Early in the second quarter, Northeastern found its stride.
NHS senior quarterback Deandre Proctor connected with junior wide receiver Jordan Jones for a 62-yard pass that set up the Eagles with a 1st-and-goal at the Bears 6-yard line.
Northeastern's Rashawn Lister, a junior, scored on a short run to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead.
Northeastern freshman placekicker James Hornthal converted the point after touchdown kick to give NHS a 7-0 lead.
The Northeastern defense continued its attack on the Hertford County offense.
Hertford County senior quarterback Tye Saxby had a difficult time setting up to throw the football.
The pass rush from the Eagles led Saxby to rush throws. In some instances, the pressure led to intentional grounding penalties against Hertford County.
The Bears offense were also hurt by additional penalties and dropped passes.
Northeastern's Lister, Jamison Fletcher, Deon Walker, Darrion Wiggins, Kamarrion Brothers were some of the defenders who applied pressure during the game.
The Eagles added a touchdown late in the second quarter on a Proctor 30-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Shamar Sutton with 35 seconds remaining to increase the NHS lead to 13-0.
The Eagles missed the PAT attempt, but took the two-score lead to halftime.
The Bears had opportunities to get back into the game early in the second half, but a turnover on downs on its first drive and a dropped interception on defense that had the potential to be returned for a score.
Both teams traded turnovers as Northeastern's Quaymon Williams, a senior, intercepted a pass.
A few plays later, Hertford County recovered a Northeastern fumble.
Proctor connected with Hinton for a 30-yard touchdown pass to increase the NHS advantage to 19-0 with 5:43 in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the NHS defense forced a Bears punt.
Hinton returned the ball and set up the Northeastern offense inside the Hertford County 30-yard line. On 4th-and-3, the Eagles faked the run handoff as Proctor threw the ball to Lister for nine yards and a first down.
NHS ended the drive on a fourth down and goal pass by Proctor to AJ Williams from seven yards to increase the lead to 26-0.
The Eagles added their last touchdown on a Qua'mir Webb run with 4:38 in the fourth quarter.
Hertford County was able to put together a drive.
Saxby threw a pass to sophomore wide receiver Jahaun Bond for a 30-yard touchdown with 2:41 left in the game.
Northeastern is scheduled to return to play Friday, March 19 at home for a league game against Currituck County, while Hertford County hosts league foe First Flight.
PAYING RESPECT
During the coin toss, the Hertford County captains, Saxby, Pitt and Quintin Wright held the No. 8 jersey of Vashaun Smith.
Smith, 18, was killed in a shooting Feb. 26.
Smith was a senior on the Hertford County football team as a defensive back.