The Northeastern Coastal Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season.
First Flight senior guard Dylan Blake was named Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year. The guard guided the Nighthawks to an undefeated conference regular-season championship.
Blake earned the honor for the second consecutive season.
He ends his prep career as a four-time all-conference selection. Blake was also named to the league’s all-conference first team.
Joining Blake on the all-conference first team were teammate Jordan High, Hertford County’s Daylan Askew and Avery Hoggard, Bertie’s Alden Cottle and Currituck’s Carmillo Burton.
Northeastern’s Deandre Proctor, Pasquotank’s Tae Sawyer, First Flight’s Isaac Dobie, Currituck’s Ernest “Tre” Harris and Kentrial “KJ” Harvey and Hertford County’s Keondre Rogers were selected to the all-conference second team.
First Flight’s Joseph Davidson and Pasquotank’s Amauri James were named to the league’s honorable mention team.