The 2019-20 high school boys’ swimming season saw multiple athletes emerge.
From the opening week of the season, Currituck’s Gabriel Daneker established himself as one of the area’s top swimmers.
The senior capped his season with a trip to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship meet Feb. 5 at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center.
His overall results during the season led to Daneker to be named the Daily Advance Area Swimmer of the Year.
He finished in 17th place in the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 23.48 seconds at the state meet.
Daneker qualified for the state meet by placing eighth in the 50 freestyle at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional.
He also competed at the regional as a member of the Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay and the boys’ 200 freestyle relay teams.
At the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship meet, Daneker won the boys’ 50 freestyle and the boys’ 100 freestyle and was a member of the boys’ 200 freestyle relay team that won the event.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Gabriel Snyder, Camden, So.: Albemarle Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year, qualified to the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional in the boys’ 500 freestyle and placed 23rd.
He was a member of the Camden boys’ 400 freestyle relay team that placed 22nd in the event at the regional.
Daneker, Currituck, Sr.: Area Swimmer of the Year.
Hayden Ray, Currituck, Jr.: Northeastern Coastal Conference Swimmer of the Year, qualified to the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional in the boys’ 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams and won the boys’ 100 breaststroke event at the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship meet.
Gabriel Hanke, Currituck, Jr.: At the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional meet, Hanke placed 16th in the 100 butterfly, placed 17th in the 500 freestyle and was a member of the Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team that placed 14th.
Wyatt Johnson, Northeastern, Jr.: Placed 14th in the boys’ 50 freestyle and was a member of the boys’ 400 freestyle relay, boys’ 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay teams that placed 18th and 16th respectively at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional.
Jonathan Bass, John A. Holmes, So.: Placed 20th in the boys’ 200 individual medley at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional meet.