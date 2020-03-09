Currituck, John A. Holmes and Northeastern will compete in boys’ tennis during the 2020 high school season.
Currituck will be without multi-time Daily Advance Area Player of the Year in Kaleb Kight and multi-time all-conference and all-area team selection in Josh Crisell.
Both were seniors last season.
The Aces will have new faces in their lineup, while Northeastern compete in 2020 after the program did not field a team in 2019.
Here is more on area boys’ tennis teams:
CURRITUCK
Coach: Vic Ramsey
Last season’s record: 8-6, 0-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck returns two players that started last season.
In total, Currituck will be without six seniors from last season’s team and a freshman that contributed.
Connor Goins, a senior, will move from No. 4 singles position last spring to No. 1 singles this season.
He was 3-7 at No. 4 singles last season.
Ramsey noted that Goins has already demonstrated exceptional leadership.
Tyler Sunderlin, a junior, and Cole Menteer, a freshman, are two promising newcomers that Ramsey noted will start the season after Goins in the lineup.
Ryan Vankirk, a senior, could play between No. 2 and No. 5 singles this season. Last year as No. 5 and No. 6 singles, he had a 6-2 record.
Noah Cutler, a junior, played last year and is expected to be in the starting lineup between No. 2 and No. 5 singles. Ramsey noted that Cutler is a good athlete.
Andrew Stevenson, a freshman, is expected to begin the season as Currituck’s No. 6 singles player. The coach noted that Stevenson is a promising newcomer.
Sophomore Wyatt Spencer, senior Greg Nicholson and juniors Kaden Underwood and Kemetrius Mercer will also help the team this season.
The coach added Currituck has a challenging schedule and will need to demonstrate resolve and not become discouraged.
Ramsey noted the key to the season is stay healthy, stay out of trouble and keep improving.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Margaret May
Last season’s record: Did not field a team
Outlook: Although Northeastern did not field a team in 2019, the 2020 team does have athletes that have some experience playing the sport.
Michael Carter, who was a member of the NHS 2018 boys’ tennis team that won the Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season championship, is the No. 1 singles player for the Eagles this season.
May noted that she was pleased with Carter’s performance so far.
“His groundstrokes are sound, has a big serve and an improving net game,” May said. “He is a very quick learner. I expect good things from Michael this year at the #1 position.”
Wilson Wysor, a sophomore, is expected to compete at No. 2 singles for NHS. May noted that Wysor has experience playing tennis and sees his game improving every day.
Wysor and Carter are expected to be Northeastern’s No. 1 team in doubles.
Branden Value, Khaleighl Winslow, John Sanders and Jonas Giffen are all new players to the sport and May has praised their improvement and work ethic during the preseason.
May noted that she hopes Alex Kockler will be able to play this season.
Kockler is recovering from a lower-body injury sustained during the boys’ soccer season in the fall.
As a freshman, Kockler played on the 2018 NHS team. If he is able to return, May noted that Kockler has a powerful forehand and serve.
May noted that she feels good about the team.
“They are a very determined group of guys that work hard and really strive to improve their skills,” May said. “I believe as we get further into the season, we will start to see a big difference in their play as their confidence builds.”
The coach embraces the fact that the Eagles are a young team this season. May added that with a young team, she will be able to teach the fundamentals of the game to the players now and in the future to rebuild the program.
“As we start playing matches I believe they will continue to get better and we will see the competitor in them really come out,” May said. “They are all good athletes.”
Although the coach noted the team’s inexperience as a weakness, she added that the team’s strength is heart and desire, which has been displayed in practice.
“I am very optimistic for this new tennis team and am enjoying the opportunity to bring Men’s Tennis back to Northeastern H.S. This is a young team and they will hopefully be around for a couple of years,” May said. “They are a great group of guys, quick studies, eager to learn and strong competitors! It’s a coach’s dream!”
Northeastern begins its season Tuesday at defending Northeastern Coastal Conference champion First Flight.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Rachel Johnson
Last season’s record: 11-6, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces will aim for a third consecutive AAC league championship this spring.
Holmes has won three consecutive league championships dating back to the 2017 season when it was in Class 2A in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The Aces will be without several contributors from last season’s team, which include William Whichard, Ryan Tunney, Shane Spruill, Grayson O’Neal, Evans Mason and Wilson Mason.
The group was comprised of all seniors and started last season.
Benson Byrum, Brayden Johnson, Bryant Pierce, Camp Morris, Cary Brabble, Jack Bobbit, Joseph Colon and Robert Chapman are listed on the roster this season.
Edenton lost to Bear Grass Charter 5-4 Thursday and is set to begin conference play with a home match against Manteo Tuesday.