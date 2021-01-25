The Currituck County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Pasquotank County 49-45 Friday night at Pasquotank County High School.
Carmillo Burton led Currituck (3-2, 1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) in the conference game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and an assist, Makegan Piorkowski added nine rebounds, a block, a steal and seven points, Bobby Little and Trevor Davis scored eight points each, while Jayden Greene had seven points in the win.
Pasquotank (0-6, 0-2 NCC) takes on Northeastern on the road today.
Perquimans 56, Gates 52: Perquimans defeated Gates Friday at Gates County High School.
Kameron Hall led Perquimans (4-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the league game with 17 points, EJ Gatling followed with 16 points, Nasir Parker added 13 points.
A’Marion Hunter scored five points, Antwan Harris scored three points and Tre-Quan Griffin posted two points in the win.
Darien Melton led Gates (1-1, 1-1 AAC) with 17 points, while Cameroon Boyce added 11 points.
Perquimans returns to play today at home against Manteo.
Camden 50, Manteo 40: The Bruins (3-3, 1-1 AAC) defeated Manteo (0-5, 0-2 AAC) in a league game Friday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Andre Barnett led Camden with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist, Isaiah Hill followed with 10 rebounds, nine points, five steals and three assists, Dasani Parker had six assists, two steals, four rebounds and three points, while Charlie Pippen posted nine rebounds in the win.
Will Waughtel led Manteo with 12 points.
John A. Holmes 65, First Flight 63: The Aces (5-0) defeated the Nighthawks (4-2) in a non-conference game Friday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 34 points, made 5-of-13 3-point shots, added five rebounds and a steal.
Jered Gwatkin followed with 10 points, six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 61, New Life Academy 57: The Eagles (5-1, 4-0 North Carolina Christian North) defeated the Bobcats (2-4, 2-3 NC Christian North) in a league game Friday in Elizabeth City.
Joshua Morris led Bethel with 29 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Northeastern 66, First Flight 54: The Eagles (3-1, 2-0 NCC) defeated the Nighthawks (4-3, 1-1 NCC) in a league game Saturday afternoon at Northeastern.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, an assist and a blocked shot, while Cason Smith followed with nine points, two steals and four assists in the game.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Manteo 56, Camden 30: Camden (0-6, 0-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) lost the league game to Manteo (1-3, 1-0 AAC) Friday at Camden County High School.
Faith Underwood led Camden with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Tessa Dodson followed with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal.
Kyla Mallory led Manteo with 18 points, while teammate Taryn Booth scored 17 points in the win.
First Flight 49, Northeastern 37: The Nighthawks (5-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (5-1, 1-1 NCC) in a conference game Saturday afternoon at Northeastern.
Emma Richards led First Flight with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, Elizabeth Clagett followed with 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and nine blocked shots, while Bella Schweitzer scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists in the win.