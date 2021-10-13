AHOSKIE — The Camden County High School varsity volleyball team defeated Hertford County 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 Tuesday at Hertford County High School.
With the win, the Bruins (19-0, 12-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) clinched the outright Northeastern Coastal Conference championship and a berth to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A volleyball state playoffs.
Camden has two league matches remaining against John A. Holmes on Thursday and at Manteo next Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Currituck, a Class 3A program, is in second place in the conference with an 8-3 overall record.
As for Tuesday’s match, according to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s McKayla Knauss led the team with 10 kills, Tessa Forehand followed with seven kills.
Carlyn Tanis posted six kills, Jade Mitchell and MacKenzie Boose had three kills each, while Kenison Parker had two kills.
Adisyn Russell led Camden with six service aces, Kamryn Nash, Sam Smith and Peyton Carver had three aces each, while Knauss had two aces.
Boose had two total blocks, while Mitchell had one total block.
Russell had seven digs, Smith and Nash posted five digs each, Sydney Tatum and two digs, while Caroline Pait, Carver, Knauss, Mitchell and Forehand had one dig each.
Tatum led the team with 14 assists, while Carver had 13 assists in the win.
Perquimans def. Gates 25-9, 25-11, 25-13: The Pirates (18-1, 12-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Red Barons (10-7, 8-4 FRC) in a league match Tuesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Maddie Chaulk had 11 assists, Ellie Jackson posted seven assists, Eby Scaff had four assists, while Daven Brabble had one assist.
Chaulk had four digs, Ellie Ward, Scaff and Brabble had three digs each, Joliegh Connor, Macie Cooper and Kaileigh Nixon posted two digs each, while Madelyn Stallings posted one dig.
Ariana Salupo registered one block, Chaulk had 10 service aces, Brabble had six aces, Nixon posted three aces, Ariel Lewis had two aces, and Scaff had one ace.
Scaff and Brabble had seven kills each, Salupo followed with six kills, Symiaya Leary had four kills, Lewis posted three kills, while Nixon had one kill in the win.
Currituck vs. Pasquotank: The Knights (12-7, 8-3 NCC) swept the Panthers (4-9, 2-9 NCC) in a doubleheader Tuesday.
Currituck won the first match 25-13, 25-10, 25-15 and the second match 25-23, 25-17, 25-14.
Pasquotank’s Natalee Meads had 12 kills and two blocks, Emma Bailey had 10 kills and four aces.
Northeastern at Manteo: Manteo (9-5, 8-4 NCC) defeated Northeastern (0-12, 0-10 NCC) in two matches Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
Manteo won the first match 25-21, 25-17 and 25-9, and won the second match 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15.
First Flight def. John A. Holmes 8-25, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 15-9: The Nighthawks (10-7, 8-4 NCC) defeated the Aces (8-13, 6-5 NCC) in a conference match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.