CAMDEN — The Camden County High School volleyball team began its season with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-5 victory against Gates County Monday at Camden County High School.
The match was a non-conference game.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Camden’s McKayla Knauss and Tessa Forehand had nine kills each, Mackenzie Boose posted four kills, Jade Mitchell had two kills, while Carlyn Tanis, Peyton Carver and Kenison Parker each had a kill.
Parker had a team best eight serve aces, Carver and Sydney Tatum had four aces each, Knauss had three aces, Kamryn Nash had two aces, while Adisyn Russell posted an ace.
Mitchell and Knauss each had a block, Russell had five digs, Carver, Caroline Pait and Sam Smith each had two digs, while Nash, Knauss and Mitchell each posted a dig.
Carver had a team best 14 assists, Tatum followed with 11 assists, while Smith and Russell each had an assist in the win.
Camden (1-0) is scheduled to return to play with a match against Gates (0-1) at Gates County High School on Aug. 23.
Cape Hatteras def. Manteo 25-12, 25-22, 25-10: The Hurricanes (1-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in the non-league season opener for both teams on Monday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Lily Ratliff led Cape Hatteras with 11 kills, Grace Shoemaker and Jobell Porter had three serve aces each, Ratliff and Shoemaker had two blocks each. Molly Hanburger posted six digs, while Yoselyn Gabriel had five digs, Maleia Quidley had 17 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Manteo 6, TEACH (Va.) 0: Manteo (1-0) opened its season with a win against TEACH (0-1) in Virginia on Monday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell scored two goals, Amyas Kenyon scored a goal with an assist, while Dylan Jones, Spencer James and Jonah Baum each scored a goal. Cody Weaver and Jonathan Hernandez each earned time at goalkeeper in the win.