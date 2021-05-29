The Camden County High School varsity baseball team defeated Pasquotank County 7-0 Thursday night at Pasquotank County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Pasquotank’s Josh Wise and Garrett Brown each had two hits. Brown added a double, while John Leary and Chris Harrell each had a hit.
Pasquotank (1-7) hosts Bertie on Tuesday, while Camden (2-7) travels to Hertford to play Perquimans on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 7, Gates 5: The Aces (10-0, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (4-6, 1-5 AAC) in a league game Thursday at Hicks Field in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes was led by Chris Morris who hit a home run with three RBIs and a run scored, Aaron Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Bryce Stevens went 2-for-3 with a run scored, Jake Tynch had a hit with an RBI, Davis Halstead had a double, while Caleb Bunch had a hit.
Hank Downum pitched five innings, gave up two hits, three runs, two earned runs, three walks and registered 11 strikeouts.
Stevens, Morris and Bunch also pitched in the game.
John A. Holmes 9, Southampton (Va.) 4: The Aces defeated Southampton in a non-league game Wednesday in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Davis Halstead went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Currituck 13, Pasquotank 9: The Knights (9-1, 5-1 NCC) defeated the Panthers (1-6, 1-5 NCC) in a league game Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
GIRLS TENNIS
First Flight 5, Northeastern 4: The Nighthawks (3-3, 2-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (2-2, 2-2 NCC) in a league match Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern earned wins in singles from No. 3 Chloe Redd 6-0, 6-0 against Bella Sarbora, and No. 6 Emma Montero 6-2, 6-0 against Olivia Sugg.
First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 1 Allison Hudson 7-6(7-5), 6-1 against Ellie Hornthal, No. 2 Emily Yurasek 6-4, 3-6, 0-1(11-9) against Zoe Pureza, No. 4 Emma Braithwaite 6-1, 6-4 against Jessica Carter and No. 5 Heather Snyder 6-1, 6-4 against Mary Ellen Foreman.
Northeastern’s No. 1 doubles team of Hornthal and Pureza defeated Hudson and Yurasek 9-8(7-3) while the No. 2 team of Redd and Carter bested First Flight’s Sarbora and Snyder 8-4.
First Flight’s No. 3 doubles team of Braithwaite and Lily Lawlor defeated Foreman and Montero 8-3.
WRESTLING
Northeastern competed in a meet with Manteo and Washington Thursday at Manteo High School.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Northeastern lost to Manteo 48-0 and Washington 60-5.
In the match against Washington, Northeastern’s Kristopher Sawyer (145 pounds) defeated Washington’s Wyatt Campbell by technical fall 15-0.
Washington defeated Manteo 42-36.