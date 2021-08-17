The Camden County High School football team aims to rebound from a difficult spring 2021 season this fall.
During the spring, the Bruins had to navigate a season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries and multiple close losses.
The Bruins ended the spring 2021 campaign with a 1-6 overall record. The one win was in a Albemarle Athletic Conference game in the season finale against Gates County.
Camden was in close games last season against First Flight, North Edgecombe, Manteo and Currituck County that ended in losses.
During the NENC High School Football Media Day on July 30, Camden County head coach Josh Sophia noted that his team needs to learn how to close out games.
Camden County aims for a successful season this fall.
Jaden Clark, a junior running back and free safety, Andre Barnett, a senior, running back and defensive back, Donte Tyler, junior offensive lineman and defensive lineman and David Neal, a junior defensive lineman are some of the top returning players from the spring 2021 season who are expected to play this fall.
Clark, Tyler, Barnett and Neal were 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selections during the spring campaign.
Clark led Camden in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season, while Tyler and Neal, — both listed at 6-foot-2, will be part of one of the larger offensive and defensive lines in the area this fall.
One of the new wrinkles for the Bruins this fall is a move to Class 2A and a new conference.
During the 2010s, Camden was classified as a Class 1A school in multiple conferences.
From fall 2017 through the spring 2021, Camden was a member of the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association confirmed realignment this spring.
After realignment, the Bruins along with former Albemarle Athletic Conference members John A. Holmes and Manteo were reassigned to Class 2A and to the Class 2A/Class 3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Camden will be assigned to the NCC at least until the next round of realignment that is expected after the 2024-25 athletic year.
Camden County will be in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with Class 2A schools John A. Holmes, Manteo, Hertford County, Northeastern and Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
The Bruins are set to begin the season Friday with a non-conference game in Pinetown against Northside High School.
During the spring season, Northside won the NCHSAA 1A East regional championship and played in the NCHSAA 1A State Championship game.
The Panthers finished as the state runner-up in a loss in the championship game against Murphy.
Camden then plays in Hertford against rival Perquimans County in a non-conference game on Aug. 27.
Perquimans remained a Class 1A school after realignment.
After an open date on Sept. 3, Camden has its home opener in a non-league game against Gates County on Sept. 10.
The Bruins begin Northeastern Coastal Conference play Sept. 17 against visiting Pasquotank County.
The next week, Camden travels to Barco to play Currituck in the Byrd Bowl.
The Bruins host Northeastern (Oct. 8), Hertford County (Oct. 15) and Manteo (Oct. 29) in home league games.
The matchup against Manteo is Camden’s regular season finale.
Camden will attempt to earn a berth in the NCHSAA state playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Camden County roster: No. 1 Isaiah Hill (WR/DE, Sr.), No. 3 J'Ron Pendleton (QB, So.), No. 7 Justin Thompson (OLB, Jr.), No. 10 Devin Bell, No. 12 Andre Barnett (WR/CB, Sr.), No. 13 Jaden Clark (RB/FS, Jr.), No. 14 Jayce McFadden (TE/LB, Jr.), No. 15 Xavier Wiggins (QB/S, Fr.), No. 19 Landon Smith (WR/DB, So.), No. 20 Robby Jopp (WR/OLB, Jr.), No. 21 Ty Burgess (CB, Sr.), No. 24 Jacori Sutton (P/K, Jr.), No. 25 Riley Stechschulte (LB, So.), No. 33 Jeff Mullen (FB/LB, Jr.), No. 34 Austin Johnson (FB/OLB, Fr.), No. 42 Malachi Wilson (ATH, So.) No. 49 Sam Coker (FB/DB, Fr.), No. 50 Eian Bahamonde (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 51 Aden Yu (OL/ILB, Sr.), No. 54 Holt Glasscock (G/DE, So.), No. 56 Gage Sawyer (OL/DE, So.), No. 60 Colby Judge (G/DE, Jr.), No. 61 Peyton Hoyt (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 63 Nate Werderman (T/DT, Jr.), No. 65 Aidan Purcell (OL/DL, So.), No. 66 David Neal (TE/DE/G, Jr.), No. 67 Ian Robertson (OL/DL, So.), No. 72 Mekhi Rutledge (OL/DL, So.), No. 74 Donte Tyler (OT/N, Jr.), No. 75 Javion Harris (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 76 Tucker Williams (OL/DL, So.), No. 77 Christian Cooper (OG, Jr.), No. 79 Jackson Midgett (C/DT, Sr.), No. 80 Gabriel Davidson (TE/OLB, Jr.), No. 81 Noah Beals (TE/OLB, Jr.), No. 85 Cooper Lewin (WR/DB, Fr.), No. 89 Riley Springer (QB/WR/DB, Fr.).