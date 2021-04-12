GATESVILLE — Camden County High School will enter a new athletic conference next season (2021-2022), but before bidding adieu to the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference they claimed one final gridiron victory.
In a game delayed from Friday night due to weather, the Bruins claimed a 47-14 win over Gates County Saturday afternoon.
The win was Camden’s first of a spring football season necessitated by the COVID pandemic, and it came in the final contest of the shortened session.
Sophomore tailback Jaden Clark ran roughshod over the Red Barons’ defense, racking up a career-high 206 yards on 15 carries with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
He also capped the day with a 79-yard kickoff return for another score. It was all part of 350 yards of total offense for the visiting squad who scored on every possession (seven-for-seven). Jackson Nobles also scored twice for the Bruins.
Senior quarterback Sam Guill went five-for-seven and closed out his prep career with 112 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns.
Camden’s gang tackling on defense shut out Gates in the first half before surrendering two second half scores.
“It’s good for these seniors, man,” said Bruins head coach Josh Sophia. “These kids hadn’t won a lot of games and for them to come out and dominate the way we did I’m really happy for them, especially as tough as it’s been.”
While things were certainly tough for Camden (1-6, 1-3 AAC) thanks to a couple of close losses to First Flight and North Edgecombe this spring, Gates County (0-3, 0-2 AAC) was playing their first game in four weeks and like the Bruins, was seeking its first win in the shortened season.
“We’ve had everything from COVID to injuries to low numbers to suspensions,” said booster Kaye Barker, handling manager duties for the Red Barons. “But the kids have weathered everything well.”
Weather even played a part in this contest as raging thunderstorms on Friday evening moved the game to an 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning kick-off.
Camden wasted little time getting rolling, marching 77 yards from the opening kick to the game’s first score; a swing pass from Guill to fellow senior Nobles, who then weaved his way around Gates tacklers for a 17 yard scoring play. A bungled snap on the point-after kick kept the score at 6-0 in the first two-plus minutes of play.
Thanks to a swarming Camden defense, Gates managed just 16 yards on their first possession before punting. The Red Barons would finish the day with 397 yards total offense, all on rushing plays.
The second time around took the Bruins eight plays to go 71 yards before Nobles plunged over from the one-yard line for the Blue team’s second score. Guill ran in the conversion to make it 14-0 with a little over a minute to play in the first quarter.
Clark seemed unstoppable to the Red Barons’ defense, romping his way to a pair of second quarter Bruin touchdowns – both on the ground – that helped Camden settle in for a 27-0 score at halftime.
Gates finally got rolling in the second half, marching 75 yards for their first score that opened the third quarter. The big play was a 36 yard touchdown run by Nasir Jones – the longest from scrimmage by either team. Semaj Cross ran in the two-point conversion, but the ‘Barons still trailed 27-8.
Camden scored twice more in the third period: Dasani Parker the recipient of a Guill scoring strike through the air, while Jayce McFadden ran in the other touchdown from nine yards out, making it 40-8 following the Jacori Sutton PAT kick.
Gates scored one final time before Clark pretty much sealed it with the play of the game when he took the Gates kick-off and rumbled down the left sideline, side-stepping and eluding Gates tacklers and going in for the Bruins’ final touchdown on a 79-yard kick-off return for six.
“It’s encouraging for the fall,” said Sophia. “We lose five seniors that actually played and all our skilled positions are back, plus we bring back four or five linemen so we’ll have a little more depth.”
Camden County will need that extra manpower moving from 1A to the 2A classification and entering a league with powerhouses Northeastern and Hertford County, not to mention First Flight, Pasquotank and Currituck.
AAC member schools John A. Holmes and Manteo will join Camden in the new league as 2A schools this fall.
“It’s going to be tough, but it is what it is,” he noted. “We just play who we play; we’ll be alright.”