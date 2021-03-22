GOLDSBORO — The Camden County High School boys’ soccer team lost to Rosewood 2-0 Friday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at the Bryan Multi Sports Complex.
Camden (6-6-1), the No. 14 seed in the East Regional, finished third in the Albemarle Athletic Conference this winter.
Hunter Hopson made three saves on five shots on goal in the match for Camden.
Rosewood (9-3-1), the No. 11 seed in the regional, lost in the third round to No. 7 seed Voyager Academy (16-0) by a 3-1 score Saturday in Durham to end its season.
Manteo 5, Hobbton 0: Manteo (10-0-2), the No. 4 seed in the East Regional, defeated No. 5 seed Hobbton Saturday at Manteo High School.
Carter Calvio and Noah Goetsch scored two goals each, Richard Hernandez scored a goal, while Trent Hayman, Oscar Rivera, Andrew Hayman and Justin Ortega each had an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver did not face a shot on goal in the victory.
Manteo hosted No. 9 seed Franklin Academy in a third round match Monday evening.
Class 2A — First Flight 2, East Bladen 1: The Nighthawks (10-0-2), the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 11 seed East Bladen (9-2) in the second round of the state playoffs Saturday at First Flight High School.
First Flight hosted No. 10 seed Croatan (15-0) in a third round match Monday evening.
FOOTBALL
The Camden County High School football team lost to Manteo 42-28 Saturday at Manteo High School.
The Albemarle Athletic Conference game was scheduled for Friday night, but was moved to Saturday evening due to inclement weather on Friday.
Manteo (2-1, 2-0 AAC) rallied from a 16-0 first half deficit to tie the game at 28-28 in the second half.
Camden (0-2, 0-1 AAC) hosts Edenton’s John A. Holmes in a league game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Hertford County 26, First Flight 18: The Bears (2-1, 1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) rallied from a first half deficit to defeat the Nighthawks (1-3, 0-1 NCC) Saturday at Hertford County High School.
Hertford County quarterback Tye Saxby threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown. The quarterback threw touchdown passes to Kyree Pitt, Devin Edwards and Elijah Winley.