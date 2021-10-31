CAMDEN — The Camden County High School Lady Bruins volleyball team defeated the Midway High School Lady Raiders 3-0 in the 4th round of the NCHSAA 2A classification state playoffs on Saturday night. Set scores were 25-16, 25-10, and 25-12.
The first set was a back and forth battle early on, with No. 5 seed Midway jumping out to an early 6-4 lead.
Camden, the No. 1 seed in the East region of the 2A state tournament, was able to battle back, taking an 11-8 lead before the Raiders would take a timeout. The Bruins would go on a 9-4 run, before the Raiders would take another timeout, with Camden in the lead 20-12. Camden would finish out the set, winning 25-16.
The next set was close early on, with Camden taking the lead 10-6 over Midway. Sophomore Adisyn Russel helped to break open the set for Camden, with seven consecutive serves to give the Bruins a 17-6 lead. Midway would call a timeout trailing 21-8, to which Camden would respond winning four out of the next six points, taking the second set 25-10.
Camden came out strong for the 3rd set, winning 12 of the first 15 points, leading to a Midway timeout. Midway was able to put a few more points on the board, before Camden finished the set, winning 25-12.
"We are on a roll right now, everyone has stepped up their performance every set, and every game we have played. They are all working together very well, picking each other up when they make mistakes, and playing some really good volleyball. It is fun to watch, and fun to be a part of," said Camden County head coach Ashley Miller on her team's performance.
With the victory, Camden improves to 26-0 on the season, and advances to the 2A East Regional Finals on Tuesday night against sixth seeded Bartlett Yancey, with a spot at the State Championship game on the line.