CAMDEN — The Camden County volleyball team is going to the state finals. The Lady Bruins started strong, and never stopped attacking, as they swept their semi final opponent Bartlett Yancey 3-0, to win the East Regional in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs. The decisive victory came by the scores of 25-9, 25-22, and 25-13, over the team from Yanceyville, NC, that had won 23 matches in a row.
The Camden gymnasium was rocking as the Bruins [27-0] fired out to a 7-1 lead in the first game. The Buccaneers [24-2], who finished first in the Mid-Carolina 1A/2A Conference, called timeout to regroup, and try to stop the Camden momentum. It didn’t work as the Bruins came right back out in an even more aggressive mode. With Sydney Tatum on the serve, Camden got back to back kill shots from McKayla Knauss and Carlyn Tanis. A block winner by Mackenzie Boose pushed the Camden lead to 13-3.
Bartlett Yancey could never get back into the first game as Knauss had five more winners, the last a cross court smash that moved the score to 20-7. With the score 22-9, a tip winner by Tessa Forehand, an ace from server Sam Smith, and a wide spike by the Buccaneers, closed out the first set.
“Yes, we got off to a strong start,” said Camden coach Ashley Miller. “I believe we are playing our best volleyball right now, we are peaking at the right time. “
The second game was the most competitive of the night. Forehand got her strike game going. The junior had consecutive kills as Camden opened a five point lead at 10-5. Yancey responded as Kayden Miller had back to back spike winners, and then an ace to close the Bruin advantage to 10-8. A substantial fan base from Yanceyville had made the long trip, and the rally brought them back to life.
Camden gradually increased their lead which included a four point service run by Adisyn Russell, which got the Bruins up 17-9. A push shot winner by Kenison Parker kept Camden ahead at 18-12. The Buccaneers had cut the lead to three points when Forehand executed a kill, and Tanis a spike that Yancey blocked out of bounds. The lead went to 23-17 on a service ace by Smith, and then the Buccaneers called time out. Knowing that they needed this game to even the match, they played with an urgency that would get them within two points. However, Tanis was clutch with a strong cross court winner, and then the Camden defense forced an error to end the game.
With a two game lead, the Bruins did not relax or lose their focus. They fell behind early, 4-3, on a block winner at the net by Buccaneer Jazmyne Henderson. The score was 7-5 when Parker got Camden going with a cross court placement. Peyton Carver took the service for the home team, and tied up the game with an ace. Parker followed with a tip winner, and then Carver hit another serve that Yancey could not return.
The score was 14-9 when Forehand crashed two kills to put the Bruins totally in control at 16-9. The Buccaneers could not get any closer as Camden moved the ball well, and got points from numerous players to end the match, and start the on court celebration.
Coach Miller said that her team is “relentless in their attack, they don’t stop, and never give up on a point. They work so well together, and everyone contributes. They all know that they have each other’s backs. They are the true definition of a team!”
Camden will play Southwestern Randolph [27-5], of Asheboro, NC, on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the state title at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Game time of the Class 2A state championship match Saturday is 11 a.m.