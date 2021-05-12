CAMDEN — The Camden County Bruins defeated the Bear Grass Charter School Bears Tuesday night in Camden by the score of 5-1 to win the North Carolina High School Association East Regional Championship of the Class 1A state softball playoffs.
As it has been all season long, it was truly an outstanding team effort; but highlighted by a remarkable performance of pitching endurance by Morgen Brewton, and a two out, two run home run by Carlyn Tanis. The big clutch hit came in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Bruins broke open a scoreless tie by scoring four runs, which gave their pitcher some breathing room.
Brewton went the seven inning distance against the hard hitting Bears, who had scored a total of 34 runs in their three previous playoff games. The sophomore yielded just four hits with six strikeouts, three walks, and one hit batter, and she helped her own cause with some excellent fielding of her position.
That was important early as Bear Grass pitcher Madi Hall opened the game with a triple to centerfield. The next hitter tried to execute a safety squeeze bunt, but Brewton fielded the ball, held Hall at third, and threw out the runner. Now with one out, the next Bear batter hit a comebacker to Brewton who threw to first for the second out. Hall broke for home, but Camden first baseman Carleigh Simmons made a strong relay throw to catcher Skylar Hyatt who applied the tag for the double play. The Bruins were out of the inning with no damage.
Bear Grass would again threaten in the second inning. After two out, Brewton gave up back to back walks. The runners moved up on an errant pickoff throw, but she got the third out on a swinging strike three.
Again, in the top of the third inning, the Bears would get a baserunner with two out on an infield hit. The next batter, shortstop Emily Perry, worked the count to 3-2, and then fouled off six straight pitches. Brewton would not lose her concentration, and would not give in. Perry slashed a hard grounder that Brewton knocked down, and threw her out to end the inning.
Camden had their first scoring chance in the bottom of the third. Hyatt started it off with a line single to left field. One out later, Kamryn Nash slashed a hit to left putting runners at first and second base. Tanis then hit a hard grounder to first that bounced off of the arm of first baseman Bailey Reed, who recovered quickly and made an accurate throw to home. Bruin pinch runner Taniya Swinson tried to score all the way from second on the hit, but was tagged out at the plate. Simmons then made solid contact, but her fly to right was caught, and the game remained scoreless.
Brewton retired the Bears in order in the fourth and fifth frames, and then the Bruins put together their rally. With one out, Hyatt walked on four pitches. Ruby Arnette then lined a double down the left field line, and Camden had two runners in scoring position. Nash beat out a ground ball hit, but was out on a controversial play. The home plate umpire called her out for stepping on the plate while swinging. There were now two out, and no score, as the runners were returned to their bases.
However, the momentum changed back quickly with Tanis at bat. Hall uncorked a high wild pitch, and pinch runner Swinson reacted quickly. The speedy senior beat the throw, sliding under the tag, and Camden had the first run of the game.
Tanis worked the count deep, and then the Bruin centerfielder met a Hall fastball and sent it high and deep into the trees beyond the right field fence. The Camden faithful erupted, and the Bruins now had a three run lead.
They were not finished.
Simmons followed with a base hit to left, and Peyton Carver grounded a single up the middle. On a 3-2 pitch, Morgan Gallop doubled to left field scoring pinch runner Kensey Tarkington. A ground out ended the inning, but the Bruins led 4-0, and needed six outs to win the regional.
Finally with a lead, Brewton could relax a little, but not much. Hall lined a double off the right field fence to start the sixth. After she threw two balls on the next batter, Camden coach Charles Nash went out to talk to his pitcher.
"She had thrown so many pitches in stressful situations, and she seemed to be losing it a little bit. I asked her, 'Are you all right? Can you finish it?' She said yes, and she did. She just battled the whole night long, a tremendous job."
Brewton got the batter on a pop out, and then shortstop Nash made a great play on a slow roller for the second out. Macy Bowen singled sharply to left for a run, but that would be all the Bears would get, as third baseman Carver would range to her left and throw out the runner for the third out.
Camden got that run back in their home half. A two base error on a Hyatt grounder put a runner on second with one out. Pinch runner Swinson went to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a grounder to short, aggressively breaking as soon as the ball was thrown to first.
Fatigued, but determined, Brewton had to regain her focus in the last inning. She hit the first batter, and walked the next. However, there was no way she was coming out. She got three straight routine fly balls to center, the runners stranded on the bases. The game was over, and Camden on to the state finals.