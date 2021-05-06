EDENTON — The Camden County High School softball team defeated East Carteret 15-0 in five innings Tuesday in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at John A. Holmes High School.
Camden (10-0) the No. 5 seed in the East region, wasted little time to get on the scoreboard.
The Bruins scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
With the Bruins leading 3-0 and runners on base, Camden’s Morgen Brewton had a two run single to extend the lead to 5-0.
Sydney Tatum added a RBI hit in the frame.
Camden added eight runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Camden senior catcher Skylar Hyatt recorded an RBI on a squeeze play to score a runner from third base, Kamryn Nash had an RBI flyout, while Brewton added a two-run hit.
Camden sent more than nine batters to the plate to bat during the half inning.
Brewton pitched three innings and did not give up a run. Teammate Lexi Jones pitched the final two innings of the game and struck out one batter and gave up a double to East Carteret’s Stella Bradford in the fifth inning.
East Carteret’s Ashlyn Guthrie also had a hit in the game.
The game was halted for around 30 minutes in the middle of the fourth inning because of inclement weather.
The Mariners, the No. 12 seed in the regional, ends their season with an 11-4 overall record.
Camden travels to No. 4 seed North Duplin (12-0) for a second round game.
North Duplin, the champions of the Carolina Conference, defeated Falls Lake Academy 10-0 in five innings in a first round game Monday.
Northside 4, Perquimans 3: The No. 1 seed Panthers (14-1) defeated the No. 16 seed Pirates (9-4) in a Class 1A first round game in eight innings Tuesday at Northside High School in Pinetown.
Northside hosts No. 8 seed Vance Charter School (14-0) in the second round.