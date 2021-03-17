WILSON — The Camden County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Wilson Preparatory Academy 3-1 on Monday in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
Camden (6-5-1) was paced by Wyatt Schratwieser, Noah Kelly and Spencer Middleton who each scored a goal.
Kelly’s goal occurred on a penalty kick.
Bruins goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made eight saves on nine shots on goal to secure the win.
John Becerril scored a goal for the third-seeded Tigers (5-2-1).
Up next, Camden, the No. 14 seed, plays the winner of the first round match between Williamston’s Riverside High School, the No. 6 seed in the East Regional, and No. 11 seed Rosewood in the second round.
Manteo 2, Falls Lake Academy 0: Manteo, the No. 4 seed, defeated the 13th seeded Firebirds (8-6-1) Monday at Manteo High School in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
Andrew Hayman and Noah Goetsch each scored a goal, Trent Hayman had an assist, while Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver did not face a shot on goal for the shutout victory.
Manteo plays the winner of the first round match between No. 5 Hobbton and No. 12 East Wake Academy in the second round.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
John A. Holmes 5, Northeastern 0: The Aces (1-0) defeated the Eagles (0-1) in the non-conference season opener for both teams Monday at Northeastern High School.
Holmes’ Ellie Spear scored two goals, Bailey Rinehart scored two goals with two assists, Sarah Goodwin scored a goal, Carson Ray had an assist, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made seven saves for the shutout win.
Currituck 7, Manteo 0: The Knights (1-0) defeated Manteo (1-0) in the season opening non-conference match for both teams Monday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Perquimans 6, Pasquotank 2: The Pirates (1-0) defeated the Panthers (0-1) in the season opening match for both teams Monday at Pasquotank.
Pasquotank’s Sophie Clarkson scored two goals in the second half of the non-conference match.
First Flight 9, Camden 0: The Nighthawks (1-0) opened their season with a non-league win against the host Bruins (0-1) at Camden Community Park on Monday.
First Flight’s Hadley Hedges scored four goals, Lauren Montgomery scored three goals with two assists, Mia Albright and Ava O’Neill posted a goal each, Sophie Yacobi had two assists, while goalkeeper Lilly Riddick did not face a shot on goal to secure the shutout victory.
BOYS’ GOLF
Currituck hosted First Flight at The Carolina Club in Grandy on Monday afternoon.
First Flight won the team competition 361-418.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd had the low round for the Knights as he had an 87.
Teammates Tyler Sunderlin (100), Makalob Fuller (110) and Marcus Snow (122) rounded out the Currituck group of four.
The course is 18 holes, par 72 with yardage of 6,102.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chapel Hill 8, First Flight 2: The Nighthawks (10-1) lost to the Tigers (11-2) in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/3A state playoffs Monday at First Flight High School.
First Flight was the No. 4 seed in the East Regional, while the Tigers, the No. 13 seed, advance to the second round of the state playoffs and will play No. 5 seed Topsail.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Apex Friendship 16, First Flight 8: No. 5 seed First Flight (9-1) lost to No. 12 seed Apex Friendship (8-3) in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Monday at First Flight.
Carly Bagnasco led the Patriots with five goals and two assists, while teammate Kirra Olson added four goals in the win.
Apex Friendship plays Holly Springs, the No. 4 seed in the East Regional, in the second round.