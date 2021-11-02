Area high schools sent athletes tom compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional cross country meet Saturday at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds in Kinston.
In the girls meet, Manteo’s Madison Flynn, a sophomore, won the regional championship with a time of 18 minutes, 58.01 seconds.
Camden County’s Keeley Williams, a senior, was second (20:08.86), Manteo’s Mackenzie Flynn, a freshman, was third (20:36.18).
Camden’s Cadence Langton, a senior, placed fourth (20:39.31) and teammate Brenna Gutierrez, a freshman, placed ninth (21:35.05).
John A. Holmes senior Amanda Turner placed 12th (22:04.91).
Camden County won the team regional championship with 42 points.
East Duplin was second with 86 points, Southwest Onslow was third with 90 points.
South Lenoir placed fourth with 96 points, Manteo was fifth with 97 points, Washington was sixth with 112 points and Princeton placed seventh with 137 points.
In the boys meet, Camden County’s Dennis Gutierrez placed fourth with a time of 17:20.36.
Goldsboro’s Jay Bass won the men’s regional title with a time of 16:45.97.
East Carteret’s William Sanchez was second (16:50.40), South Lenoir’s Chris Haro was third (17:20.36).
Manteo’s Zain Bhula placed 19th, John A. Holmes’ Izak Hines was 32nd.
South Lenoir won the boys regional team championship with 45 points. Washington was second with 103 points, Southwest Onslow was third with 114 points.
East Carteret placed fourth with 142 points, Camden was fifth with 135 points.
Farmville Central was sixth (137 points) Manteo placed seventh with 142 points, Goldsboro was eighth with 172 points, Spring Creek was ninth (204 points) and North Lenoir was 10th (222 points).
NCHSAA Class 1A East regional: Perquimans County sent athletes to compete at the regional at Pamlico County High School Saturday.
In the boys meet, Perquimans junior Jayden White placed sixth with a time of 18:11.
Perquimans’ Coley Drew placed 14th.
Beaufort County Northside’s Keanu Dugan won the regional with a time of 17:32.
Pamlico County won the boys regional team championship with 40 points. Lejeune was second with 42 points, Northside was third with 49 points.
North East Carolina Prep was fourth with 115 points, Williamston’s Riverside was fifth with 124 points.
Rocky Mount Prep was sixth with 174 points, while Ocracoke was seventh with 188 points.
In the girls race, Riverside’s Briley Bickerstaff (19:31) won the regional championship. Pamlico County’s Kaylee Smith (20:51) was second, while Cape Hatteras’ Elizabeth Muller was third (21:46).
Pamlico County won the girls regional team title with 37 points.
Lejeune was second with 49 points, Riverside was third with 60 points.
Northside placed fourth with 81 points and Ocracoke was fifth with 113 points.
NCHSAA Class 3A East regional: Currituck County and First Flight were represented in the meet at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville Saturday.
In the girls race, Currituck freshman Kylee Dinterman placed sixth (19:32:36).
Croatan’s Navaya Zales won the regional championship with a time of 17:44.54.
Swansboro’s Delaney Horton was second, while West Carteret’s Eliza Craig Parker was third.
First Flight’s Claire Meads was 17th.
Croatan won the team regional title with 61 points, West Carteret was second with 86 points, while Currituck was third with 154 points.
First Flight was sixth with 178 points.
In the boys race, First Flight senior Warner Campbell placed second (15:49.99). South Central’s Elliott Kleckner won the men’s regional title (15:24.98).
Currituck’s Gavin Jessup placed 18th.
Croatan won the boys regional title with 37 points, South Central was second with 67 points.
First Flight finished third with 89 points, while Currituck was seventh with 188 points.
NCISAA State Championship meet: The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association hosted its Class 1A State Championship meet Friday at the Olsen Park cross country course in Wilmington.
In the boys race, Albemarle School senior Donovan Sherlock placed fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 56.30 seconds.
Mason Gladieux of Crossroads Christian School won the state championship with a time of 17:56.70.
Grace Christian School of Sanford’s Gavin Lenz was second (18:31.10), while Woodlawn School’s Zachary Gilpin (18:47.60) was third.
Albemarle School’s Ethan Mercer (22:51.20) was 33rd, Kyle Robinson (23:02.2) was 36th and seventh grader Sawyer Spence was 57th (28:42.3).
Grace Christian School won the team state championship with 52 points. Crossroads Christian School was second with 57 points, Pungo Christian Academy was third with 72 points.
Greenfield School placed fourth with 96 points, Halifax Academy was fifth with 97 points, The Oakwood School was sixth with 122 points, and Terra Ceia Christian School was seventh with 13 points.
In the girls race, Albemarle School eighth grader Kyndall Banks placed 17th with a time of 24:31.8.
Halifax Academy’s Morgan Hudomint won the state championship with a time of 20:55.40.
The Oakwood School’s Camille Saverino was second (21:22.80), Eloise Clark was third (21:51.80) and Olivia Thorn (22:42.70) was fourth.
Grace Christian School of Sanford’s Lillian Schmitt finished fifth (22:43).
The Oakwood School won the Class 1A girls team state championship with 32 points.
Grace Christian School was second with 37 points, Halifax Academy was third with 70 points, while Cape Fear Christian Academy placed fourth with 71 points.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes sent athletes to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournaments Friday at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
In the doubles tournament, Edenton’s Sydney Spear, a senior, and Bailey Rinehart, a junior, played Raleigh Charter’s Sarayu Brundavanam and Krisha Avula.
Brundavanam and Avula won the first round match 6-3, 6-0.
In the singles tournament, Aces sophomore Ellie Spear won her first round match against Seaforth’s Evelyn Atkins 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
In the quarterfinal round, Ellie Spear played Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley.
Pursley won the match 6-1, 6-0.