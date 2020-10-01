The Camden County High School football program released its seven-game varsity schedule for the spring 2021 season Tuesday evening.
The Bruins open their season Feb. 26 with a home non-conference game against Class 2A First Flight.
Camden hosts Class 2A rival Currituck County in Week 2 on March 5 in the annual Byrd Bowl.
Camden begins Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference play in Week 3 on March 12 when it host defending league champion in Edenton’s John A. Holmes.
The Bruins’ first road game of the season takes place March 19 at Manteo.
Camden faces Washington County in Plymouth on March 26.
The Bruins host rival Perquimans County on April 2 for their home regular-season finale.
Camden concludes regular season and conference play on the road at Gates County on April 9.
Camden posted a 2-9 overall record with an 0-5 record in league play in 2019.
The Bruins were scheduled to play 11 games this fall.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed and shortened the 2020 fall football season to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.