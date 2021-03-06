TYNER — The Camden County and John A. Holmes boys’ soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie Thursday afternoon at the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The match between the Albemarle Athletic Conference foes was hard fought.
Camden (2-4-1, 1-2-1 AAC) held the advantage in possession in the first half. The Bruins had multiple scoring chances during the first 40 minutes.
That included multiple corner kicks during the half.
Following the first hydration break in the first half, Camden’s Spencer Middelton played the ball just outside the 18-yard box.
While being defended by a Holmes player, Middleton kicked the ball into the air toward the goal.
The ball went towards the high right portion of the goal and into the net to give Camden a 1-0 lead.
The Aces picked up their play in the second half.
Holmes (4-3-2, 3-1-1 AAC) scored a goal by Axel Preciado to tie the match at 1-1 in the second half.
The Aces nearly took a 2-0 lead minutes after the Preciado goal. A shot attempt on goal went just above the crossbar and out of play.
Thursday’s match was the second time this season the two teams were tied after regulation.
In the first match on Feb. 24 at Camden Community Park, the Aces won the match 0-0, but held the advantage on penalty kicks.
Before the start of Thursday’s overtime, it was agreed by both teams to play two 10-minute overtime sessions.
If the game remained tied at the end of overtime, the match would end in a tie.
The Bruins had the best chance to score late in the first overtime.
On a run by Middleton near the right corner and the goal line, he was able to maneuver past Edenton defenders and pass the ball into the box.
On the waiting end was Xavier Neal, who kicked the ball into the net for an apparent goal.
The assistant referee on the other side of the field waved his flag to signal an infraction had been assessed to Camden to nullify the goal.
Camden goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made several big stops for the Bruins as he finished the match with 10 saves.
Following the match, Manteo remains in first place in the league, Holmes in second and Camden in third.
The regular season is scheduled to end March 12.
Manteo 9, Gates 0: Manteo (7-0-1, 6-0 AAC) secured the league win against the Red Barons (0-7, 0-5 AAC) at Gates County High School Thursday.
First Flight 6, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (7-0-1, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (4-3-1, 2-3 NCC) in a league match Thursday at Pasquotank County High School.
First Flight was paced by Joey Krieg and his three goals.
Dominic Marino followed with two goals and an assist, Jacob Thomas scored, while Tanner Bouker, Colin Byard, Connor Gross and Jack Voight each registered an assist.
Nighthawks goalkeeper Wes Rhodes made two saves to earn the shutout win.
Pasquotank was scheduled to play Northeastern Friday.