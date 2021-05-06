CALYPSO — Carleigh Simmons started the Camden County offense with the first attack of three attacks on the left field fence.
The senior was a role player in two other key plays, letting three underclassmen carry the load during the Bruins’ 3-1 win over North Duplin in the second round of the 1A playoffs on Wednesday night.
Freshman Carolyn Tanis and sophomore Peyton Carver blasted run-scoring hits to the same part of the left field fence in the fifth inning to break up a pitching duel between sophomore hurler Morgen Brewton and Rebel senior Callie Thornton.
“We found a way to square up against a really good pitcher,” said Bruin coach Charles Nash. “You can make things happen if you put the ball in play. We had problems a few times this season getting the big hit.”
Camden County (11-0) will host No. 9 Vance Charter on Friday for a chance to play in the East Region final. The winner plays the survivor of No. 3 Pender and No. 7 Bear Grass.
Simmons homered over the left field fence off Thornton, who will pitch for Coker College next fall.
“It got us going and that was important after a three-hour plus ride,” Nash said. “It gave us some momentum and we kept it going with our pitching and defense until we could move runners around with our bats.”
Brewton and Thornton were locked in a dual, although both had to work out of jams constantly.
Brewton scattered six hit while striking out eight and not walking a batter.
Thornton whiffed seven and walked a pair, while yielding seven hits.
Thornton’s single in the third tied it after Logan Jones opened with a one-out double.
Brewton and her defense took care of the rest of the Rebel’s scoring threats.
The right hander got out of the first, second and sixth frames via strikeouts. Her infield converted ground-ball situations in the fifth, and Simmons stabbed a line drive off the bat of Riley Hatch in the seventh that was destined to be an extra-base hit. Skylar Craig followed with a single, but Brewton induced a pair of pop outs to seal that game.
North Duplin (12-1) had at least one base runner in five of seven innings.
“We made all the plays,” Nash said. “You can’t boot the ball or throw it around at this level, especially against a team as good as North Duplin.
The Rebels, who won a 1A title in 2015 and have been a power since that season, lost for the first time this season. ND breezed through the Carolina 1A Conference, besting 2016 champ Princeton in the process.
“This is a big win because I thought so much of these two teams that I felt the winner could be the region champ, and even win it all,” Nash said.
Kamyrn Nash’s chopped an infield single to open the fifth and scored on Tanis’ rocket to left.
Simmons moved Tanis to third with a sacrifice and Carver launched the insurance hit on the third pitch she saw from Thornton.
Brewton nearly made it 4-1 but her hot shot was snagged by shortstop Riley Hatch, as both teams played solid defense.
“They strung their hits together in that inning and that was the difference,” said North Duplin coach Ricky Edwards. “It was a great high school softball game. We just never put enough of our hits together against a good pitcher.
“We came in 12-0 and have nothing to hang our heads over. The crowd here and the atmosphere is what you play the game for.”
Camden County, which made it to the 1A finals in 2019, and who many felt the Bruins were a major contender last season, one in which the COVID-19 pandemic ended, will get another shot at making a deep run in the playoffs.
“We’ve got a real good bunch of girls and we’re feeling confident about our chances,” Nash said.