CAMDEN — You just can't give the Camden Bruins extra outs in an inning. They will make you pay for your mistakes.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Vance Charter School would commit two costly errors that prolonged the Bruin rally. By the time the dust had cleared, and the Knights had finally recorded the third out, Camden had batted around, and scored seven runs. With the commanding lead, the Bruins then got solid pitching from Morgen Brewton, and error free defense, to defeat Vance 10-0 in five innings.
The victory, over the previously undefeated Knights [15-1], was played at Camden Saturday afternoon, and came in the third round of the Class 1A state finals. Camden [12-0] moves on the the regional final game against Bear Grass Charter [14-2], who defeated Pender 15-2 in the other third round game.
Carlyn Tanis got the Bruin offense going in the first with a one out single to left field. With two out, Peyton Carver kept the inning going with a line single to centerfield. Morgan Gallop then grounded a ball that the Vance second baseman tried to field on the difficult short hop. The ball bounced off the heel of her glove, and all runners were safe.
Perhaps rattled by the miscue, Knight pitcher Jordan Dunn walked her opposing number Brewton on four straight pitches, bringing in the first Camden run. The next hitter, Sydney Tatum, lofted a fly ball down the right field line. Vance outfielder Makayla Simmons was in position to make the catch for the third out, but dropped the ball, and the Bruins had two more runners home. Skylar Hyatt followed with a solid single to bring in another run, and then Ruby Arnette cracked a triple to the fence in right center to clear the bases. Kamryn Nash completed the first inning scoring with a bunt single that brought home Arnette.
"When you have two good teams playing each other, it usually comes down to who makes the fewer mistakes," said Camden coach Charles Nash. "We had to take advantage, and we did. Otherwise, if they had gotten out of the inning without much damage, they would have had the momentum. Also, we needed to hold them down in the next inning, not relax, and keep the pressure on them. We did that."
Brewton retired the Knights in order in the second inning, and the Bruins added another run in the bottom half of the frame. With one out, Carver notched her second base hit with a line double to the gap in right center. Gallop followed with an infield hit, and Brewton walked again to load the bases. Tatum also worked a base on balls bringing in the eighth run for the home team. Dunn retired the next two hitters for no further damage.
Brewton worked efficiently over the next three innings, allowing contact and hits, but no free passes. Vance had their best chance in the fourth when two hits put runners on second and third with two outs. However, the sophomore hurler induced a pop out to end the threat.
Camden closed out the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After two out, the Bruins loaded the bases on hits by Tanis, and Carleigh Simmons, followed by a walk to Carver. On a 1-2 pitch, Gallop grounded a base hit up the middle to drive in the two runs to end the contest by the ten run rule.
The Bruins had a total of 12 hits in the game with eight different players hitting safely. "We are doing a good job of squaring up on pitches and making solid contact. We are also doing better with our hitting with runners on base," said Nash. "We want to stay aggressive at the plate. We will take the walks when they come, but I want my players to swing the bat. When you put the ball in play, anything can happen. You saw that today."