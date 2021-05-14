The Camden County High School softball team is set to take on South Stanly in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A Softball State Championship Series today and Saturday.
The best-of-three game state championship series is scheduled to be played at Davie County High School in Mocksville.
Camden (13-0), the East regional champions, returns to the state championship series for the second consecutive season.
The Bruins defeated Bear Grass Charter 5-1 Tuesday to win the regional title and advance to the state championship series.
The Bruins played North Stokes in the 2019 state championship series.
North Stokes defeated Camden in the series two games to zero to clinch the 2019 state championship at the Dail Softball Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University.
The 2020 season had high expectations for Camden as the team returned all but one player from the 2019 campaign.
The 2020 NCHSAA softball season was suspended then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Camden lost a number of seniors from the 2020 season, the Bruins had juniors and seniors continue their production this year, with a number of underclass players filling the roles of the 2020 senior class.
Those veteran players are Skylar Hyatt (senior, catcher), Lexi Jones (senior, pitcher and infield), Kamryn Nash (junior, shortstop), Carleigh Simmons (senior, first base) Taniya Swinson (senior, outfield and pinch runner), Kensey Tarkington (junior, outfield) and Sydney Tatum (junior infielder and outfield).
The group were members of the 2019 state runner-up and East regional championship team.
Caroline Pait (sophomore, outifled), Carlyn Tanis (freshman, outfield and pitcher), Ruby Arnette (freshman, second base), Peyton Carver (sophomore, infield), Tessa Dodson (freshman, center and infield), Morgan Gallop (sophomore, outfield and catcher) and Morgen Brewton (sophomore, pitcher and infield) have contributed this season.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tanis leads the team with a .625 batting average with 30 hits, 18 RBIs, 10 doubles and two home runs. Carver is second on the team in batting average (.475) and RBIs (16).
Nash has a .469 batting average with 23 hits, 11 RBI and a home run, while Simmons has a .349 batting average with 15 hits, 13 RBIs and a home run.
Arnette has 14 RBIs on the season. Gallop (.333), Brewton (.324) and Arnette (.324) are all hitting over .300 on the season.
Hyatt is one of seven Bruins with a perfect fielding percentage on the season.
Nash’s 11 stolen bases leads the team.
Brewton has anchored the pitching staff this season as the right hander has an 0.53 ERA in 66 innings pitched. She has 72 strikeouts with opponents batting .176 in 10 wins on the season.
Camden was the champion of the Albemarle Athletic Conference this season.
South Stanly (15-2) was the champion of the Yadkin Valley Conference this spring.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, the Bulls have four players with a .400 or better batting average this season.
Sadie Lee, a senior, leads South Stanly with a .453 batting average with 20 RBIs and four home runs.
Alexis Harward, a sophomore, has a .429 batting average with 20 RBIs on the season.
Mary Hinson, a freshman, has a .451 batting average, while Emma Campbell, a junior, has a .444 batting average with 17 RBIs.
Lee leads the team in innings pitched with 73 innings. She has a 1.33 ERA with 79 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .184 against Lee.
South Stanley, the West regional champions, defeated Mountain Island Charter 16-6 in five innings in the West regional championship game on Tuesday.
The first game of the state championship series will be today at 7 p.m., the second game is Saturday at 1 p.m. and, if needed, the third and final game of the series is Saturday at 7 p.m.