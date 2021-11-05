The Camden County High School varsity volleyball team is set to play in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.
The title game will be played at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
According to the NCHSAA as part of COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required of anyone at the game not actively eating and/or drinking inside Reynolds Coliseum.
Saturday’s state championship game will be Camden County’s first appearance in a volleyball state championship game in program history.
Camden (27-0), the No. 1 seed in the East region, won the East regional championship on Tuesday against Bartlett Yancey to advance to the state championship game.
The Bruins will play the No. 2 seed from the West region in the Southwestern Randolph Cougars (27-5) in the state title game.
The Cougars defeated the West’s No. 1 seed in East Surry (26-2) in the West regional championship game in five sets on Tuesday to advance to the state title game.
In five matches during the fall 2021 NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs, Camden has not lost a set.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, during the season, Camden has been led by Tessa Forehand who has 244 kills, McKayla Knauss is second with 240 kills, Carlyn Tanis is third with 186 kills and Kenison Parker is fourth with 106 kills.
Peyton Carver leads Camden with 82 service aces, Knauss follows with 70 aces, while Sydney Tatum has 41 aces on the season.
At the net, Mackenzie Boose leads Camden with 42 total blocks with a team-best 30 solo blocks.
Parker follows with 37 total blocks.
Defensively, Adisyn Russell leads the team with 157 digs on the season, Knauss is second with 139 digs, Carver is third with 134 digs.
Sam Smith is fourth with 115 digs, while Kamryn Nash is fifth with 105 digs.
Carver leads Camden with 464 assists, while Tatum is second with 318 assists.
En route to the state championship game, Camden posted a 14-0 record in conference games to claim the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship.
Ashley Miller is in her fourth season as head coach of the Camden County High School volleyball program.
Southwestern Randolph is the champion of the 1A/2A Piedmont Athletic Conference this fall.
Payton Shiflet leads the Cougars with 625 kills, Josie Allred is second on the team with 302 kills, while Madelyn Smith is third with 108 kills.
Allred leads Southwestern Randolph with 60 service aces, Raegan LeRoy is second with 57 aces.
Allred leads the team with 75 total blocks, while Riley Key is second with 53 total blocks.
Coley Shiflet leads the Cougars with 407 digs, Shiflet is second with 383 digs, Carleigh Whitson is third with 288 digs, LeRoy is fourth with 207 digs, and Molly Strider was fifth with 150 digs.
LeRoy leads the team with 967 assists, Julie Johnston is second with 142 assists, while Strider was third with 104 assists.
According to NCHSAA records, Southwestern Randolph will make its third all-time appearance in an NCHSAA state championship volleyball game.
Southwestern Randolph won back-to-back NCHSAA Class 2A state championships in 1991 and 1992.
Camden County roster: No. 1 Caroline Pait (Sr., defensive specialist), No. 2 Kamryn Nash (Sr., defensive specialist), No. 3 Sam Smith (Sr. libero), No. 4 Carlyn Tanis (So. right side hitter), No. 5 Peyton Carver (Jr., setter/right side hitter), No. 6 Adisyn Russell (So., defensive specialist), No. 7 McKayla Knauss (Sr., outside hitter/defensive specialist), No. 8 Kenison Parker (Sr., middle blocker), No. 9 Jade Mitchell (Sr., middle blocker), No. 10 Tessa Forehand (Jr., outside hitter), No. 11 Sydney Tatum (Sr., setter), No. 14 Mackenzie Boose (Sr., middle blocker).