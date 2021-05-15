MOCKSVILLE — It was an exclamation-point finish to a state championship series for the Camden County High School softball team.
With Camden holding a 3-2 lead and South Stanly having the game-tying run at third base with two out in the top of the seventh inning, South Stanly’s Mary Hinson hit a line drive to right field.
Camden junior right fielder Sydney Tatum made a diving catch for the last out to clinch the game and a state championship.
Tatum’s teammates ran to her and hugged her in celebration as Camden defeated South Stanly 3-2 in Game 3 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship series.
Camden (15-1) won the best-of-three series two games to one Saturday afternoon at Davie County High School.
With the win, the Camden County High School softball team won the school’s first state championship in any sport in school history.
Camden County head coach Charles Nash acknowledged winning the state championship means a lot to the Camden community.
Nash noted he graduated from Camden County High School in 1984.
“It means a lot to be a part of it,” Nash said.
The coach noted he loved the game and played and taught the game to his daughters.
For the Camden County softball program, Saturday, May 15, 2021 will be a day to remember.
Camden started the day trailing in the series 1-0 following a South Stanly 11-5 win in Game 1 of the series Friday night.
Nash had a simple message to his team following Game 1.
“We came into the series 13-0 and now you’re 0-1,” Nash said. “Let’s start a new streak. We can’t change what we have been doing.”
The Camden coach credited South Stanly for out-hitting Camden in Game 1. The coach noted he stressed to his team that it is one game at a time and the team can’t worry about winning two in a row.
“If we win one, then we will see what happens,” Nash said. The coach encouraged his team to continue to swing the bats.
Nash added that he felt after Game 1 that the Bruins were just as good of a team as the Bulls, but did not get the key hits in Game 1.
“They believed and came out and took care of business,” Nash said.
The Bruins, the East regional champions, rebounded in Game 2 with a 7-2 victory.
Camden nearly broke open Game 3, the final game of the series, in the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Kamryn Nash (bunt single), Carlyn Tanis (infield single) and Carleigh Simmons (bunt single) began the bottom of the first with consecutive hits to load the bases.
On a ground ball hit by sophomore Peyton Carver, South Stanly shortstop Kassie Swink played the ball and tagged out Tanis who was going to third base.
Nash appeared to score a run on the play, but the umpire ruled Nash back to third base and Tanis out.
Carver reached base. Camden still had the bases loaded with one out, but a force out at home and a strikeout on Camden’s next two at-bats ended the scoring threat.
The game would be scoreless until the third inning.
In the bottom of the frame, Tanis, a freshman, hit a triple to right field with one out.
Simmons battled through her at bat. She fouled a ball off her lower body. She was shaken up for a few moments.
She would end the at-bat with an RBI single to left field to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
With two out, sophomore Morgan Gallop hit a ball to third base. The throw by the South Stanly player at third base was off target to first base.
The errand throw allowed Simmons to score from first base to increase the Camden lead to 2-0.
Camden began the fifth inning with a leadoff bunt single by Nash. She would steal second base to move into scoring position.
Tanis hit an RBI single to right field to score Nash from second base to increase the Camden advantage to 3-0.
Camden sophomore pitcher, Morgen Brewton, overcame a difficult outing in Game 1 with consecutive solid performances in Game 2 and Game 3.
In Game 3, Brewton pitched seven innings, surrendered seven hits, two runs, one earned run, no walks and struck out four South Stanly batters to earn the win in the circle.
She was able to get out of South Stanly scoring opportunities with the help of her defense.
In the top of the first inning, South Stanly (16-4), the West regional champions, hit multiple balls in play.
Camden sophomore Caroline Pait made standout catches in the outfield. Her first catch was on a line drive by Hinson.
Pait was able to make a lunging catch near the ground for the first out of the inning.
After a single by Emma Campbell, Pait chased down a hard hit ball by South Stanly pitcher Sadie Lee to center field.
Pait ran to the center field wall and put her glove up to make the catch for the second out.
A ground ball fielded by freshman Ruby Arnette at second base was tossed to Simmons at first base to end the top of the first inning.
“We preach defense all the time,” coach Nash said. “We really work hard on it.”
Brewton retired South Stanly batters in order in the third and fourth innings.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Bulls had runners on first and second with one out, but Brewton was able to get consecutive flyouts to shortstop to end the scoring threat.
Camden, the designated home team in Game 3, recorded the first two outs in the top of the sixth inning. With two out, Lee hit a ball to shallow left field. Miscommunication between Nash at shortstop and Tanis left field led the ball to fall in play for a hit.
South Stanly’s Holly Barrier followed with a single. The ball was misplayed in the outfield. The result allowed a run to score to trim the Camden lead to 3-1.
Swink followed with an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Mattie Poulos, a sophomore right fielder, who hit two home runs in the series, reached base in the top of the seventh on a single with one out.
Tanis went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Nash went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two total bases, Simmons went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game 3.
Skylar Hyatt had a double, while Tatum and Gallop each had a hit in the final game of the series.
The Bruins finished the series finale with 10 hits.
Swink led South Stanly with a 2-for-2 outing at the plate with a double and three total bases in the series finale.
Lee pitched six innings, gave up three runs, two earned, no walks and struck out one batter.
Kamryn Nash was named the most valuable player of the state championship series.
In the three game series, Kamryn Nash went 6-for-9 batting (.666 average) with four runs scored, 10 total bases and did not commit an error at shortstop.
“We’re proud of everything that we do for our school,” the Camden shortstop said of winning the championship.
The MVP acknowledged how the experience of the 2019 state championship series helped the team this weekend.
In the 2019 series against North Stokes, Camden lost the first game 6-0 and led Game 2 by a 5-4 score in the seventh inning, but lost the game 6-5 and the series 2-0.
The Camden shortstop was a freshman in the 2019 series and was one of six players who returned from the 2019 season this spring.
“It helped out with the pressure,” Kamryn Nash said. She added after Friday’s loss, the players acknowledged that they have been in this position before.
Camden had multiple sophomores and freshmen in the starting lineup in Game 3.
Coach Nash gave credit to the group during the season for working hard.
Saturday’s game was the final high school softball game for seniors Simmons, Hyatt, Taniya Swinson and Lexi Jones.
Jones pitched two innings of relief in Game 1 Friday night, while Swinson started in left field in Game 2 and served as a courtesy runner in all three games of the series.
Hyatt, a catcher, tallied three hits with a double and an RBI in the series, while Simmons, at first base, had her best game of the series in Game 3.
The coach noted that he felt Camden had a good chance to win a state title in 2020.
Camden had all but one player return from the 2019 season in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the NCHSAA to suspend the spring softball season in mid-March.
The season was canceled in late April 2020.
Coach Nash acknowledged that it means a lot for him to have his seniors end their high school careers as state champions.
“They bounced back and showed character after getting beat in the first game to come back and win the second and turn around and win the third game,” coach Nash said.