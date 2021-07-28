Camden County’s Andre Barnett had a standout season this winter.
The junior guard led the Bruins during the COVID-19 shortened 2021 boys basketball season with 12.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.3 steals and three assists per game averages.
His overall play led to Barnett’s selection as The Daily Advance Player of the Year in boys basketball.
Barnett, listed at 5-foot-7, was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year alongside Gates County senior guard Isaiah Walton.
Entering the last week of the regular season, Barnett and Camden County were within range of securing a conference championship and a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
Barnett was recognized by area coaches as he was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 second team in March.
Camden County head boys basketball coach Mark Harnly praised Barnett’s hard work before the season.
Harnly noted Barnett really put in time to work on his game during the pandemic shutdown last summer.
“He has a small stature, but a huge heart,” Harnly said. “I’m expecting him to make more strides this upcoming season.”
The All-Area team features high school teams in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided questions to Barnett for the story.
Barnett: First, I want to thank The Daily Advance for selecting me to be the Area Player of the Year and I would like to thank the coaches and those who also helped select me. I would also like to say Mark Harnly is one of the best coaches in the area and I am very lucky to be coached by him and he has made me a better man today and I couldn’t be the player I am now without him.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be selected as the Area Player of the Year?
Barnett: It means a lot to me to be selected Area Player of the Year and it feels good to be recognized and see how my hard work is paying off.
Daily Advance: What were your personal and team goals before the season?
Barnett: I would say our team goals were to have a season and be responsible enough to be safe and focus on the sport that we love and be able to compete when other teams didn’t get the chance too, and my personal goal was to have my hard work be shown and get people to recognize me and also to make the seniors last season a good one.
Daily Advance: What was it like navigating the COVID-19 protocols during the season?
Barnett: Very difficult, at the start of the season we had to go through many protocols but all of it was to stay safe and healthy and I think it was worth it and I’m glad that me and my team took it serious enough to make it through the season with all of our games and we also needed to keep our families safe.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Barnett: I wouldn’t say I have only one moment that was my favorite, but we understood that this year was gonna be difficult and we just need to have fun and play the sport we love and I just liked how it didn’t matter if we won or lost the next practice me and the team had fun and bonded.
Daily Advance: What did it mean to you to be named Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Conference Player of the Year?
Barnett: Being named Co-Conference Player of the Year was a very proud moment and made me more confident and also I am honored to share the award with Isaiah Walton from Gates County.
ALL-AREA TEAM
The 2021 Daily Advance All-Area boys basketball team features athletes that helped their teams reach the state playoffs (Class 2A Northeastern and Class 1A Perquimans County and Edenton’s John A. Holmes), multiple all-conference selections and a co-conference player of the year.
Northeastern advanced to the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional championship game and finished its season as the regional runner-up.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Barnett, G, Jr., Camden County: Area Player of the Year.
Charlie Pippen, F/W, Jr., Camden County: An Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection, Pippen averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during the season.
Isaiah Hill, G, Jr., Camden County: Hill averaged nine points and 6.4 rebounds per game this winter. Hill was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection.
Carmillo Burton, G, Jr., Currituck County: During his junior season, Burton led the Knights in scoring with 11 points per game and added 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 13 games.
Burton was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team.
Trevor Davis, G, Sr., Currituck County: A Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team selection this winter, Davis averaged 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and a team best 2.8 assists per game.
Jewell Coston, G, Sr., John A. Holmes: Coston led the Aces with 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game. He posted two double doubles during the 2021 season. Coston was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference performer.
Teddy Wilson, F, Sr., John A. Holmes: An Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection this winter, Wilson averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He added three double doubles during the season.
Amarion Hunter, G, Jr., Perquimans County: An Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference performer during the season, Hunter averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Hunter was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 second team.
Edrith “EJ” Gatling Jr., G, Jr., Perquimans County: Gatling averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game during the season. He was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference performer during the season.
Kameron Hall, F/G, Jr. Perquimans County: Hall averaged 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during the season. Hall was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Gavin Swimme, G, Sr., Victory Christian: Swimme was named an NCCAA All-Conference team selection during the season. Swimme scored his 1,000th career point during the season.
Kaden Harris, C, Sr., Victory Christian: Harris was named an NCCAA All-Conference team selection during the season.
Jataevion Sawyer, G, Sr., Pasquotank County: Sawyer was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team selection during the season.
Deandre Proctor, G, Sr., Northeastern: Proctor led the Eagles in scoring during the season with a 15.3 points per game average. He added 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
Kaveon Freshwater, PF, Jr., Northeastern: Freshwater averaged 12.9 points. 0.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.
Kamari Braswell, G, Sr. Northeastern: Braswell averaged 11.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
Honorable mention: Albemarle School — Logan Dunn and Cole Langley.