Camden County’s Elaina Greene will continue her athletic career at the college level in a new sport.
Greene, who has been a member of the Bruins’ varsity girls’ soccer team for four seasons, will trade in a soccer ball for a football.
Greene signed to join the Milligan University women’s flag football program during a signing ceremony Friday at Camden County High School.
Greene answered questions from the Daily Advance on her commitment to play flag football at Milligan.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to sign with Milligan to continue your athletic career in college?
Greene: For me to sign with Milligan to continue my athletic career was very special.
Milligan has been a big part of my family. I have had many relatives attend there, including my parents and two of my sisters. Flag football is a fairly new female sport. I am grateful for this opportunity to pave a way for females in this sport and to represent my school as they are the first of many to add women’s flag football to their athletics. I have always enjoyed being a part of athletics, so to be able to continue pursuing that passion means a lot to me.
Daily Advance: How did you discover the opportunity to play flag football at Milligan?
Greene: I found out about Milligan’s flag football team from my sister who attends the school. She really pushed for me to join, knowing my love for sports and how I enjoy challenging myself.
Daily Advance: What attributes in soccer do you feel translate to flag football?
Greene: Believe it or not I feel that soccer and football, whether flag or tackle share a lot of similar conditioning requirements. In soccer I play midfield, a position that requires speed, endurance, and footwork. By being a part of my school’s soccer team, I believe that I will be able to transfer these skills into my game for flag football.
Daily Advance: Are you a fan of tackle football?
Greene: I did not grow up watching tackle football in my house. As I began to get older and became involved in my school’s marching band I began to form interest in the sport by watching every Friday night.
Daily Advance: What are you looking forward to in your last high school soccer season?
Greene: Being a part of Camden’s soccer team has been my favorite part of my high school experience. The relationships that I have been able to form with not only the coaches, but the players has meant so much to me. This year I have the honor of serving as one of two team captains. I am looking forward to helping lead my team to many wins and hopefully a conference title. I also hope to leave an impression on my team, by showing them how to lead, show good sportsmanship, and most importantly support each other, as I would not be able to have this opportunity without my teammates and coaches. I am excited to open this new chapter in my life with my family, friends, and teammates behind me.
According to Milligan University, the athletic department received a grant from the National Football League last year to begin a flag football program.
With the funding of the grant from the NFL, women’s flag football became the 29th sponsored sport by the university’s athletic department.
The Buffaloes began their inaugural season on Feb. 20.
According to the university, Milligan, located in Milligan College, Tennessee, is one of 15 NAIA member schools that has committed to sponsor women’s flag football.