Camden County’s Paige Strecker was aware the 2020-21 high school swimming season would have its challenges.
With COVID-19 protocols and the adjustment by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on the number of athletes who can qualify for postseason events, Strecker was able to have another standout season among girls swimming athletes who attend high schools in The Daily Advance print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties).
Strecker, a junior, becomes a three-time Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in girls swimming.
Strecker was named Albemarle Athletic Conference Girls Swimmer of the Year and qualified to compete at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional on Feb. 6.
At the regional, which was held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, Strecker placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
She was also a member of the Camden 400 yard freestyle relay team that placed sixth and the 200 medley relay team that finished sixth in the event at the regional.
Instead of an in-person interview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided Strecker a list of questions about her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Strecker: Being recognized as the area athlete of the year is such an honor and it is amazing to see that my hard work and dedication has paid off. It means a lot to myself and my family to see my hard work being recognized. I am very thankful for being chosen as the area athlete of the year and I continue to work hard in order to be worthy of the title.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Strecker: I knew that this season was going to be completely different from years past and did not have huge goals for the team as I would if it were a normal season. My hopes for the team were to show up and have a great time at meets and to grow not only as a family but as individual athletes as well. The team this year definitely achieved this and much more throughout the season. Coming in second place as a team at the 1A Conference Championship Meet was an amazing accomplishment and showed how much we grew as a team. With only having one practice a week, it was hard to set such high standards for the team, but we persevered and made it to regionals! Personally, I told myself that I wanted to go to regionals in two individual events. I was worried about how competitive it would be this past year since there were no automatic or consideration times this year, only the top 12 swimmers (16 if there was a tie between 12th and 13th place) were able to go. I had the goal of making states but knew that it would be extremely difficult to make due to the limited number of swimmers they were allowing. I achieved my goal of making it to regionals and I am extremely proud of myself for being able to make the cut.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Strecker: My favorite moment of the season was at the conference championship meet. Seeing my teammates’ faces light up when they announced that Camden got second place overall filled me with joy because it showed my teammates that through the hard practices we had, it had paid off in the end.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Strecker: As a team, it was difficult at first. The mask restrictions were the hardest part of it all, but we dealt with it and got through it. The other set back of the restrictions was the limited practice time we had. This year, we only had one practice a week and maybe an extra practice if it was our turn to have the pool on a Wednesday night after a meet. The hardest part about the new guidelines for meets was during virtual meets on Saturdays, there was very little recovery time in between events which made it difficult to drop time. I swim for a USA swim team in Virginia and already had an understanding of the protocols put in place, so I did not have that much of a problem with how meets ran and the rules about wearing masks on deck. Practicing only one day a week was very challenging since the team couldn’t get in-depth practices on technique of each stroke. By grouping swimmers based on what stroke they need assistance with, the team was able to grow and get better not only on technique but also speed and endurance.
Daily Advance: How would you describe your experience at the regional meet?
Strecker: My experience at the regional meet was not any different from meets I have attended with my USA team in respect to how it ran. Swimmers had to space out in the stands with masks at all times since there was not enough room on deck for all of the swimmers. Performance wise, it was not my best meet but I’m still happy with my results as I did have time drops in both of my events (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke).
Lastly, I would like to say that I am very thankful that our area was able to have a swim season as other schools and areas were not as fortunate as we were. Camden was very lucky that we did not have an outbreak amongst the team which allowed us to stay safe and continue to compete. Overall, this past season was great considering the restrictions and protocols that were introduced.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Strecker, Jr., Camden: Area Swimmer of the Year.
Bella Bohler, Jr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.
Mackenzie Boose, Jr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Caroline Oneal, So., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Bianca Cornier, Fr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 200 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
LillyAnn Nekervis, Sr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay team.
Annabelle O’Donnell, So., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 500 freestyle and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Marley Renner, Sr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 butterfly and was a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay teams.
Samantha Phillips, Jr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.
Callie Basnett, Jr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 butterfly and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team.
Emma Waugh, Sr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Alexis Martine, So., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Carolyn Ayers, Fr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Alex Ciseneros, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Jasmine Johnson, So., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Alyssa Goodwin, Sr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Holley Weiss, So., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Aalysah McClease, Jr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 breaststroke and as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Mallory Weiss, Jr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 butterfly and as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Jaila Manuel, Jr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Joliegh Connor, So., Perquimans: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 200 individual medley (IM) and the 100 freestyle events.