Camden County’s Keeley Williams added to the resume of her high school running career this summer during the outdoor track and field season.
Her overall performance led to her selection as The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in girls track and field for the summer 2021 season.
At the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship meet on June 25 at North Carolina A&T State University, Williams earned a third place finish in the 800 meter run to earn a medal.
She was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the state championship meet.
At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet on June 19, Williams won the 800 meters and placed third in the 400 meter event.
Also at the regional, Williams was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that won the event.
All-Area Team
Athletes who attend high schools in the Daily Advance print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) were eligible to be selected to the All-Area team.
Statistics from nc.milesplit.com were used in the selection of the All-Area women’s track and field team.
Here is the All-Area team:
Kennedy Lighty, Jr., Camden County: Lighty placed third in the discus to earn a medal at the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, she placed second in the discus to earn a medal and fifth in the shot put.
Janay Cordy, Jr., Camden County: Cordy qualified to compete in the shot put at the NCHSAA Class 1A State championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet, she placed third in the shot put to earn a medal.
Keeley Williams, Jr., Camden County: Area Athlete of the Year.
Cadence Langton, Jr., Camden County: The junior was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, she placed fifth in the long jump and was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that won the event.
Maggie Langton, Fr., Camden County: The freshman was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, Langton qualified to compete in the 800 meters and was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that won the event.
Emerson Martindale, Fr., Camden County: The freshman was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, she placed fifth in the 400 meters and was a member of the Camden 4x800 meter relay team that won the event.
Brianna Wilson, Jr., Camden County: Wilson, a junior, qualified to compete in the long jump at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet.
Emily Graham, Fr., Camden County: Graham, a freshman, qualified to compete in the discus and shot put events at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet.
Sarai Leigh, Jr., John A. Holmes: The junior qualified to compete in the 100 meter hurdles and the triple jump events at the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional, Leigh won the 100 meter hurdles event and placed second in the triple jump.
Samantha Layton, Fr., John A. Holmes: Layton, a freshman, qualified to compete in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional.
Meredith DeCastillia, So., Perquimans County: DeCastillia, a sophomore, placed fifth in the 200 meter run at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet.
Alexis Williams, So., Perquimans County: Williams, a sophomore, placed fourth in the long jump at the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional meet.
Trinity Brooks, Fr., Pasquotank County: The freshman qualified to compete in the 100 meter run at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet on June 26. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional on June 18, Brooks placed fourth in the 100 meter run, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 200 meter run.
Savannah Merritt, Fr., Currituck County: As a freshman, Merritt qualified to compete in the 100 meter hurdles at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet, Merritt finished second in the 100 meter hurdles and qualified in the 300 meter hurdles. She was a member of the Currituck 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the regional.
Ashley Lindsey, Jr., Currituck County: The junior qualified to compete in the discus and shot put events at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional, Lindsey placed third in the discus and third in the shot put to earn medals in both events.
Ashley Reinke, Jr., Currituck County: Reinke was a member of the Currituck 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional, Reinke qualified to compete in the 800 meters and was a member of the Currituck 4x400 meter relay team that placed fourth in the event and the 4x800 meter relay team that placed third in the event.
Jasmine Gorney, Jr., Currituck County: Gorney was a member of the Currituck 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional, Gorney qualified to compete in the 800 meters and the 3,200 meters. She was a member of the Currituck 4x400 meter relay team that placed fourth in the event and the 4x800 meter relay team that placed third in the event at the regional.
Serenity Doran, So., Currituck County: The sophomore was a member of the Currituck 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet, Doran qualified to compete in the 1,600 meters and was a member of the Currituck 4x400 meter relay team that placed fourth in the event and the 4x800 meter relay team that placed third in the event at the regional.
Hailee Reinke, Sr., Currituck County: The senior was a member of the Currituck 4x800 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet, Reinke placed fourth in the 800 meters, third in the 1,600 meters, and qualified to compete in the 3,200 meter run. She was also a member of the Currituck 4x800 meter relay team that placed third in the event at the regional.
Erilyn Scaff, Fr., Currituck County: The freshman was a member of the Currituck 4x400 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional, she qualified to compete in the 400 meters, was a member of the 4x400 meter relay team that placed fourth in the event, the 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that competed at the regional.
Kaya Andersen, So., Currituck County: The sophomore was a member of the Currituck 4x100 and the 4x200 meter relay teams that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Cailyn Gionet, So., Currituck County: Gionet, a sophomore, was a member of the Currituck 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Haley Dozier, So., Currituck County: The sophomore was a member of the Currituck 4x200 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional.
Azaria Gallop, Fr., Northeastern: As a freshman, Gallop qualified to compete in the 100 meter run and was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet, Gallop placed third in the 100 meters, fifth in the 200 meters and qualified to compete at the regional in the 100 meter hurdles. She was also a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that placed third in the event at the regional.
Jessica Jenkins, Jr., Northeastern: Jenkins, a junior, placed fourth in the high jump to earn a medal at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. She also was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the state meet. At the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional, Jenkins placed third in the high jump and competed in the 300 meter hurdles. She was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that finished third in the event at the regional.
MyAsiah Hoffler, So., Northeastern: The sophomore was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. She was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that finished third in the event at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet.
Ashanti Sutton, Sr., Northeastern: Sutton, a senior, was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship meet. She was a member of the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team that finished third in the event at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional meet.