Camden County’s Keeley Williams has worked to become one of the top girls long distance runners in The Daily Advance’s Coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties).
During the 2020-21 girls cross country season, Williams reached new heights personally as a member of the Bruins cross country team.
Her individual and team results led Williams to be named The Daily Advance Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
In her junior campaign in 2020-21, Williams was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.
At the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional meet at Northside High School in Pinetown on Jan. 16, Williams placed third overall with a time of 22 minutes, 23.10 seconds.
Williams helped Camden place second in the team standings at the regional behind first-place Lejeune.
Five points separated Camden County and Lejeune in the team competition.
Camden qualified to compete at the NCHSAA 1A State Championship meet at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Jan. 23.
At the state meet, Williams placed 30th overall and posted the fastest time (22:16) among area athletes in all classifications who competed at the state championships.
Instead of an in-person interview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided Williams a list of questions about her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Williams: To be recognized as the area athlete of the year is a huge accomplishment to me.
Sports are very important to me and to receive recognition of things like this feels great as an athlete. Without the amazing athletes I raced against pushing me to my max, I would never have come this far. Knowing all my hard work has paid off means so much.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Williams: Some of my team goals before the season was for us to grow as a team and win regionals. My personal goals before the season consisted of placing in regionals and breaking 20 minutes as a personal record.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Williams: My favorite moment of the season was when I came across the line and heard an official say “Camden, Williams; 19:46” because I knew I had accomplished one of my major personal goals.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Williams: To navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols was very different. My team did what we had to do to obey the protocols but continue to keep everyone safe. We tried our best to make the most out of this season and I think we succeeded.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to be named all-conference?
Williams: To be named all-conference meant a lot to me. This Is my third year making it to all-conference but my first year receiving area athlete of the year. None of this could have been done without the help of my family, teammates, and my amazing coaches. I will continue to strive for even more and maintain my hard work.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Williams, Jr., Camden: Area Runner of the Year.
Emerson Martindale, Fr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Stella Sophia, So., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Morgan Brewton, Fr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Cadence Langton, Jr., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Victoria Royal, Jr., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Hailee Reinke, Sr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional and State Championship meet qualifier.
Jasmine Gorney, Jr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all-conference selection.
Serenity Doran, So., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all-conference selection.
Ashley Reinke, Jr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all-conference selection.
Samantha Layton, Fr., John A. Holmes: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.
Amanda Turner, Jr., John A. Holmes: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.