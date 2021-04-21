EDENTON — The Camden County softball team defeated John A. Holmes 15-3 in five innings in an Albemarle Athletic Conference game Friday at John A. Holmes High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden (6-0, 3-0 AAC) was paced in the league game by Ruby Arnette, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs, Kamryn Nash went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs.
Skylar Hyatt went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Morgen Brewton was credited with an RBI, Carlyn Tanis and two hits with a double, while Peyton Carver had a hit in the win.
Tanis and Brewton both pitched in the game for Camden.
Reagan Privott led Holmes (2-3, 1-3 AAC) with two doubles and an RBI, Olivia Hare had a hit with an RBI, Ellie Spear was credited with an RBI, Hannah Pippins had a hit, Madison Griffin had a double, while Molly Cobb, Sydney Spear and Marley Harrell each had a hit.
Perquimans 9, Gates 2: The Pirates (5-2, 3-1 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (3-5, 0-4 AAC) in a league game Friday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Maci Denson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Morgan Baccus had a double with two RBI, Ebay Scaff had a hit with an RBI, Faith Christian had two hits with a double and an RBI.
Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Carly Elliott went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Christian pitched six innings in the circle, gave up four hits, two runs, no earned runs, two walks and stuck out nine batters.
Breanne Shepherd pitched an inning, gave up one hit, struck out three batters and gave up no earned runs in the win.
Gates’ Jaelynn Lawrence had a double with an RBI, while Savannah Riddick had a hit with an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 7, Currituck 2: The Nighthawks (6-1, 5-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (1-5, 0-5 NCC) in a conference match Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck earned wins in doubles from No. 1 team Noah Cutler and Tyler Sunderlin 8-6 against Max Stabley and Ethan Haskie and No. 2 doubles of Andrew Stevenson and Cole Menteer 8-2 against Smith Harrison and Logan Thiessen.
First Flight won the No. 3 doubles match with the team of Bert Weddington and Jonathan Rawls with an 8-0 result against Kaden Underwood and Wyatt Spencer.
First Flight secured wins in singles from No. 1 James Warner 6-1, 6-1 against Sunderlin, No. 2 Stabley 2-6, 6-0, 1-0(10-5) against Cutler, No. 3 Christoper Young-Stone 6-2, 7-5 against Menteer, No. 4 Haskie 6-3, 6-3 against Stevenson, No. 5 Dylan Johnson 6-0, 6-0 against Underwood and No. 6 Cam Summerton 6-0, 6-0 against Spencer.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 9, Cape Hatteras 0: Manteo (4-4) earned the non-conference win against the Hurricanes (0-2-1) Friday at Cape Hatteras.
John A. Holmes 9, Bear Grass Charter 3: The Aces (9-1) defeated the Bears (3-1-1) in a non-conference match Monday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Ellie Spear scored three goals, Carson Ray scored two goals and added two assists, Bailey Rinehart had a goal and an assist, Liza Bond scored a goal and Shamiya Leary scored two goals.
BOYS GOLF
Hertford County hosted Currituck County, First Flight and Ridgecroft School at Beechwood Country Club in Ahoskie on Monday.
The athletes played nine holes with par at 35. Yardage was 3,028.
According to MaxPreps.com, Hertford County won the team competition with a team score of 207.
Currituck was second with a 211.
Individually, Currituck’s Jack Eckerd shot a 41 while teammate Makalob Fuller shot a 47.