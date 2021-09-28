HERTFORD — In an anticipated high school varsity volleyball match between Camden County and Perquimans County, it was a memorable game for Camden.
Camden County defeated Perquimans County 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 26-24 on Monday night at Perquimans County High School.
During the last decade, the regular season games between the two programs were conference matches in the then Class 1A Four Rivers, Coastal 10 and Albemarle Athletic conferences.
After the North Carolina High School Athletic Association realigned its member schools in the spring, Camden moved to Class 2A, while Perquimans remained in Class 1A.
Both teams entered Monday’s non-conference rivalry match undefeated and highly ranked in their respective classification.
Camden (13-0) was led in the match by Tessa Forehand who had 22 kills, Carlyn Tanis had 15 kills, while Kamryn Nash had 11 digs.
Peyton Carver had 25 assists, five kills and 16 digs, Mckayla Knauss had 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces.
Sydney Tatum had 17 assists and seven digs, while Mackenzie Boose had seven blocks in the win.
The win by the Bruins not only ended an eight-game losing streak against the Pirates, but helped the Bruins solidify their status as one of the top ranked teams in Class 2A in the East region of the state.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s last win against Perquimans was a five-set victory on Oct. 12, 2017 at Camden County High School.
Camden’s last regular season win at Perquimans was a five-set match on Sept. 8, 2015.
“I am extremely proud of my team for the effort and heart that they poured into our match against PQ. Everyone contributed and had an impact in our win,” Camden County head coach Ashley Miller said in a statement after the match.
“We had big hits from Tessa and Carlyn. We had great serving from Mckayla, Peyton, Sydney and Kamryn. We had big blocks from Mackenzie, Kenison and Carlyn. We had great defense by Adisyn, Mckayla, Kamryn and Sam. Everyone worked so hard and it showed!”
Perquimans (13-1) was led by Maddie Chaulk’s 28 assists, seven service points and 13 digs.
Victoria “Tori” Williamson followed with 12 kills, eight digs and 10 service points.
Eby Scaff posted 14 kills, 16 digs and eight service points, Kaileigh Nixon had 10 digs and seven service points, while Daven Brabble had seven kills, seven service points and two blocks.
The beginning of the third set was close on the scoreboard.
The serving of Nixon along with a kill by Scaff helped the Pirates hold an 8-5 lead.
Camden scored four consecutive points. A Knauss kill gave the Bruins a 9-8 advantage.
Knauss, along with consecutive serve points by Carver, extended the lead to 14-10, but Perquimans’ Victoria “Tori” Williamson ended the run with a kill.
The Pirates tied the set 16-16 and went on to win the third set.
Camden began the second set by scoring the first three points. Forehand continued her strong outing with points at the net.
A Tanis kill gave the Bruins an 8-2 lead and led to a timeout by Perquimans.
The Pirates rallied to tie the set 10-10.
Williamson and Ellie Ward had key points in a rally to tie the set.
The middle block of the Pirates of Symiaya Leary and Brabble scored key points to give the Pirates a 16-13 lead.
Camden went on a run and tied the set 18-18 thanks to the serving of Knauss, who recorded multiple aces.
The Bruins extended their lead to 21-19 following a Forehand kill.
On set point, Forehand’s kill attempt was off the Perquimans block, but the ball landed on Camden’s side of the net and out of play to give the Bruins set point.
In the first set, Perquimans got an early 7-3 lead due to the serving of Brabble.
Camden battled back to take a 13-12 lead.
The Bruins led 17-14 when a timeout was called.
Camden continued its success with timely kills by Forehand. A tip at the net by Carver gave the Bruins a 21-15 lead.
Forehand continued her strong set by adding another kill inside the back line to up the Camden advantage to 22-16.
Smith, a senior libero, had two important digs during a rally, which led to a point to increase the Camden advantage to 24-16.
Camden secured set point on a kill by Forehand.
Both teams were scheduled to play league games Tuesday as Perquimans was scheduled to play in Robersonville against Four Rivers Conference member South Creek, while Camden was in Elizabeth City to play Northeastern Coastal Conference member Pasquotank County.
Both teams are scheduled to play again this season on Oct. 20 at Camden County High School.