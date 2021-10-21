CAMDEN — The Camden County High School varsity volleyball team has been the dominant team in region during the fall 2021 high school volleyball season.
The Bruins ended a memorable regular season with an exclamation point against rival Perquimans County.
Whether if it was at the net, serving or setting up its offense, Camden was effective in all phases of the game.
Camden secured a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 non-conference victory against Perquimans County Wednesday night at Camden County High School.
With the win, Camden, a Class 2A program, secured a 22-0 overall record.
According to MaxPreps.com, since the 2007 season, the fall 2021 volleyball season is Camden’s first undefeated regular season.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden was led by McKayla Knauss and her nine kills.
Tessa Forehand followed with eight kills, Mackenzie Boose, Kenison Parker and Peyton Carver posted three kills each, while Carlyn Tanis and Jade Mitchell had two kills each.
Knauss had six service aces, Carver followed with three aces, while Sam Smith and Adisyn Russell each posted an ace.
Boose had a team-best six blocks, Parker followed with five blocks, Knauss posted two blocks, while Mitchell and Carver each had a block.
Carver led Camden with nine digs, Knauss followed with eight digs, Smith had six digs, Russell posted five digs, Tanis had four digs, Kamryn Nash and Sydney Tatum had three digs each, Caroline Pait registered two digs, while Parker, Mitchell and Boose each recorded one dig in the win.
Carver paced the Bruins with 16 assists, Tatum followed with 12 assists, while Knauss had one assist in the win.
Perquimans (20-2) held an early lead in the third set, but Camden rallied to take a 10-4 lead.
A key point during the Camden run was highlighted by consecutive saves of the ball by Smith and Carver near the Camden bench to extend a rally, which led to a Camden point at 8-4.
Knauss added to her standout performance in the match with consecutive serve aces late in the third set.
Camden ended the set and the match with a serve point by Smith.
Camden took advantage of errors by Perquimans to take at 7-2 lead early in the second set.
Perquimans would rally back with kills by Victoria “Tori” Williamson along with errors by the Bruins to cut the deficit to 11-8.
Points by Carver, Knauss and Forehand along with blocks at the net by Parker helped Camden extend its lead to 20-13.
Perquimans would trim the deficit to 22-18 late in the set, but points by Mitchell along with Carver’s ace on set point secured the second set for the Bruins.
In the first set, Camden and Perquimans were tied 3-3. The Bruins got key blocks at the net by Boose that led to points.
Along with multiple kills by Knauss, the Bruins took an 11-6 lead.
Knauss, a senior outside hitter, recorded a string of points on the serve to help extend the Camden advantage to 15-7.
Points by Forehand, Carver, Knauss and Boose helped Camden take a 21-11 lead.
Perquimans rallied with key points from Eby Scaff and Daven Brabble to trim the deficit to 22-18.
Camden ended the set with a block by Boose.
DIG PINK
October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Wednesday’s game was designated as Camden County’s Dig Pink contest. Dig Pink is an initiative by several volleyball programs to raise awareness in fighting the cancer.
Camden wore pink jerseys during the match.
STATE PLAYOFFS
Camden and Perquimans earned bids to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs in their respective classification as conference champions.
According to MaxPreps.com rankings, Perquimans, the champions of the Class 1A Four Rivers Conference, has been the No. 1 ranked team in the NCHSAA Class 1A East region for most of the season.
Camden, the champs of the Class 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference, entered Wednesday’s match as the No. 1 ranked team in the NCHSAA Class 2A East region by MaxPreps.com.
The NCHSAA released state playoff brackets Thursday.
In the Class 1A tournament, Perquimans is the No. 1 seed in the East region and is set to play No. 32 seed River Mill Academy (7-15) in the first round Saturday.
Cape Hatteras (15-3) is the No. 4 seed in the region and hosts No. 29 seed North Duplin (9-9) in the first round Saturday at 4 p.m.
In the Class 2A tournament, Camden is the No. 1 overall seed in the East region and will host No. 32 seed Heide Trask (6-9) in the first round Saturday at 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes (9-14) secured the No. 27 seed in the tournament’s East region and will travel to No. 6 seed Bartlett Yancey (20-1) in a first round match Saturday.
According to NCHSAA records, the Aces earned their first state playoff berth since the 2009 season.
Manteo (10-7) earned the No. 18 seed in the region and is set to travel to No. 15 seed SouthWest Edgecombe (18-5) in a first round match Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the Class 3A tournament, Currituck County (15-7) is the No. 8 seed in the East region of the tournament and hosts No. 25 seed Dixon (10-9) in a first round match Saturday at 7 p.m.
First Flight (11-8) is the No. 20 seed and travels to No. 13 seed Charles B. Aycock (18-6) in a first round match Saturday at 3 p.m.