Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.