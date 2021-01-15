CAMDEN — The Camden County Bruins volleyball team fell to the Neuse Charter Cougars by a score of 3-2 Thursday night in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs at Camden County High School.
The set scores were: 25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 11-15.
Camden displayed resilience and poise in the match; battling back from being down two sets to one.
The Bruins went on a 17-10 run to close out the 4th set, and forced a decisive 5th set.
Camden outside hitter Tessa Forehand was the Bruins’ most dominant hitter with 16 kills.
Camden head coach Ashley Miller noted Forehand has progressively gotten better each game of the season and became someone the team can count on.
“Tessa stepped up in moments when we needed points and consistently hit well at the net,” Miller said.
Camden libero Sam Smith dominated the back row for the Bruins with 36 digs and served well.
Camden setter/right side hitter Peyton Carver had four kills, 18 assists and 19 digs.
Miller noted Peyton had some great hustle plays for the team.
Adisyn Russell, a middle hitter for the Bruins, had 10 digs.
“Adisyn had tremendous hustle throughout the entire match and served well for us,” Miller said.
Camden outside hitter Mckayla Knauss had 16 kills, 21 digs and six aces. Miller said Mckayla served well.
Sydney Tatum, a setter for the Bruins, had 18 assists and two aces.
Miller noted Tatum served well in the match.
“I was extremely proud of how my team fought in this match,” Miller said. “Neuse Charter is a very good team with great hitters. After losing the second set, my girls came back and didn’t quit. Even though things didn’t go our way, I’m proud to call this team mine!”
The Camden County High School volleyball team had a successful season while overcoming some challenges during the 2020-2021 season.
Miller noted the team began workouts in July and adjusted throughout the year with all the COVID-19 restrictions.
The coach added even though it was a hard year to play and coach in, the team did so happily because we were able to have a season.
“I am extremely proud of my team for their hard work and dedication,” Miller said.
Miller noted the Bruins have 11 players returning next year and is looking forward to coaching them.
When asked about her team’s performance, Neuse Charter Head Coach Jennifer Cochran said, “First off, Camden County is an excellent team, and both teams played very hard tonight. We have been working on playing an intense, full game, and being able to shake off mistakes, and it all came into fruition tonight. Determination, desire, and dedication truly goes a long way.”
With Thursday’s loss, the Bruins finish their season at 11-4. Camden will lose one senior.
No. 14 seed Neuse Charter will play No. 2 seed Perquimans on Saturday, with a spot at the NCHSAA East Regional Final on the line.