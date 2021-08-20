PINETOWN— The Camden County Bruins could have picked an easier opponent to start the 2021 fall football season.
The defending 1A East champion Northside Panthers looked very comfortable on their home field and cruised to a 56-21 victory Thursday night.
Northside scored eight touchdowns in eight possessions, with the only punt coming with under a minute to play.
“It was hard to tell if we improved since our spring season because they are such a good team,” Camden coach Josh Sophia, whose team went 1-6, said. “They just kept pounding away at us and we couldn’t stop them."
The Camden coach noted his team was able to move the ball well without starting running back Jaden Clark who sustained a lower body injury in the first half.
"I was happy with the way our young quarterback (sophomore J’ron Pendleton) ran our offense and we did score three touchdowns,” Sophia said.
Down 14-0 after the first quarter, Pendleton found Devin Bell for a 25-yard scoring pass, but that was as close as the Bruins would come.
Pendleton hooked up with senior Isaiah Hill for a 45 touchdown pass to make it 28-13 at halftime.
Camden’s final touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when Bell ran 20 yards for the score.
“We did some good things on offense, but we obviously have to improve on defense,” Sophia said. “We’ll know more about our team after next week.”
The Bruins travel to Perquimans Aug. 27.