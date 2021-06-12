MANTEO — Camden girls and the Manteo boys outdoor track and field teams captured their respective Albemarle Athletic Conference Championships Thursday, during a meet at Manteo High School, in Manteo.
Teams from Camden, Gates County, John A. Holmes, Manteo and Perquimans High School competed at various events near Manteo’s football stadium with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and high humidity. Athletic trainers from Manteo and Holmes helped student-athletes and spectators who suffered heat-released illnesses throughout the three-hour conference meet.
Manteo boys team came in first with 120 overall points, while Perquimans was second with 102 points. Camden County High School placed third with 95 points, while John A. Holmes High School was fourth with 28 points.
Manteo boys track team head coach Melissa Mann was awarded the conference coach of the year award. Mann and the team of AAC coaches ran the meet with members of the United States Track and Field Association assisting with the timing of races and recording of distances.
Holmes’ Jaylon Gurganus, a junior, was named AAC Male Athlete of the Year. He was his school’s only competitor and scored 28 points in the meet. He placed second in the 400-meter dash, first in the high jump, second in the long jump, and first in the triple jump.
Other notable races on the boys’ side, included a photo finish in the 200-meter dash. Perquimans County’s Jasiah Felton crossed the line just a millisecond before Manteo’s Mekhi Bias. They both had a time of 23.84 seconds.
Bias won the 100-meter dash after overtaking his teammate Dylan Sharp, with times of 11.64 and 11.75 respectively.
Camden girls team scored a total of 145 points in the meet, followed by Manteo in second with 99 points. John A. Holmes and Perquimans County high schools tied for third with 31 points, while Gates County came in fifth with 5 points.
Camden girls’ track team coach Victoria Mann won the conference Coach of the Year award. Mann’s passion for the sport shown through the competition, as she helped hold starting blocks in place, cheered on her athletes and even let a runner borrow her shoes she so they could compete.
Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz, a senior, was named AAC Female Athlete of the Year, and scored 22 points in the conference meet. She placed second in the 800-meter run, first in the 1,600 meter (1 mile) run, and first in the 3,200 meter (2 miles) run.
Those who qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A regional outdoor track and field meet will compete Saturday, June 19, at Pender High School, in Burgaw. John A. Holmes High School coach Andy Downing said Thursday, the NCHSAA should have a list of those moving to Regional competition by Monday or Tuesday.
The NCHSAA state track meet will be held Friday, June 25, at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
AAC conference meet results list the top five finishers:
Boys meet
Team points (17 events): 1, Manteo, 120; 2, Perquimans, 102; 3, Camden, 95; 4, Holmes, 28
100-meter dash: 1, Makhi Bias, Manteo, 11;64; 2, Dylan Sharp, Manteo, 11.75; 3, Lydell Mitchell, Camden, 12.00; 4, Malik Haverland, Perquimans, 12.08; 5, EJ Gatling, Perquimans, 12.20
200-meter dash: 1, Jasiah Felton, Perquimans, 23.84; 2, Mekhi Bias, Manteo, 23.84; 3, Tony Riddick, Perquimans, 24.63; 4, Lydell Mitchell, Camden, 24.93; 5, Dylan Sharp, Manteo, 25.20
400-meter dash: 1, Branden James, Camden, 54.70; 2, Jaylon Gurganus, Holmes, 55.61; 3, Colin Tibbs, Perquimans, 55,89; 4, TreQuan Griffin, Perquimans, 56.40; 5, Amyas Keyon, Manteo, 59.52
800-meter run: 1, Dennis Gutierrez, Camden, 2:25.54; 2, Aldo Herrera, Manteo, 2:25.71; 3, Nathan Smith, Camden, 2:27.60; 4, Zain Bhula, Manteo, 2:28.50; 5, Hunter Phthisic, Perquimans, 2:30.52
1,600-meter run: 1, Aldo Herrera, Manteo, 5:13.25; 2, Dennis Gutierrez, Camden, 5:15.55; 3, Nathan Smith, Camden, 5:35.39; 4, Alex Andrews, Camden, 5:40.28; 5, Zain Bhula, Manteo, 5:43.56; 6, Irving Calderon-Chavarria, Manteo, 6:00.77
3,200-meter run: 1, Jayden White, Perquimans, 11:45.63; 2, Irving Calderson-Chavarria, Manteo, 12:22.91; 3, Alex Andrews, Camden, 12:45.03; 4, Aldo Herrera, Manteo, 12:57.72; 5, Dennis Gutierrez, Camden, 13:38.99
110-meter hurdles: 1, Tyrese Brothers, Perquimans, 19.56; 2, Amyas Kanyon, Manteo, 20.12; 3, Isaac Jarvis, Manteo, 20.50; 4, Dakota Williams, Camden, 21.60; 5, Reid Gilreath, Manteo, 22.59
300-meter hurdles: 1, Tyreese Brothers, Perquimans, 47.75; 2, Jacob Cooper, Camden, 50.18; 3, Braden Heard, Manteo, 50.18; 4. Isaac Jarvis, Manteo, 52.54; 5. Reid Gilreath, Manteo, 57.16
4x100 relay: 1, Perquimans, 47.09; 2, Manteo, 47.35: 3, Camden, 54.58
4x200 relay: 1, Perquimans, 1:37.72; 2, Manteo, 1:55.70; Camden, 1:56.90
4x400 relay: 1, Perquimans, 4:00.87; Manteo, 4:01.17; 3, Camden, 4:03.78
4x800 meter relay: 1, Camden, 9:26.68; 2, Manteo, 9:40.93; 3. Perquimans, 10:03.49
High Jump: 1, Jaylon Gurganus, Holmes, 5 feet 8 inches; 2, Jasiah Felton, Perquimans, J 5 feet 8 inches: 3, Isaac Jarvis, Manteo, 5 feet; 4, Landon Smith, Camden, 4 feet 9 inches; 5, Hart Vandzura, Manteo, J 4 feet 9 inches.
Long Jump: 1, Saquon Kearse, Perquiamsn, 17 feet 9.5 inches; 2, Jaylong Gurganus, Holmes, 17 feet 9.00 inches; 3, Justin Thompson, Camden, 17 feet 8.25 inches; 4, Jackson Nobles, Camden, 17 feet 6.75 inches, 5, Shuan Garcia, Perquimans, 17 feet 2 inches
Triple Jump: 1, Jaylon Gurganus, Holmes, 38 feet; 2, Josiah Felton, Perquimans, 35 feet 4.5 inches; 3, Malik Haverland, Perquimans, 34 feet 4 inches; 4, Hart Vandzura, Manteo, 33 feet 6.75 inches; 5, Saquon Kearse, Perquimans, 32 feeet 10 inches
Shot put: 1, Michael McCallumn, Manteo, 41 feet 1 inch; 2, Nick Brewster, Manteo, 38 feet 9 inches; 3, Julian Barlett, Camden, 37 feet 4 inches; Travon Hunter, Perquimans, 37 feet 3 inches; 5, Jackson Nobles, Camden, 36 feet 9 inches
Discus Throw: 1, Michael McCallumn, Manteo, 123 feet; 2, Jackson Nobles, Camden, 118 feet 9 inches, 3, Blaze Forehand, 108 feet 9 inches; 4, Nick Brewster, Manteo, 97 feet 4 inches; 5, Michael Jimenez, Camden, 93 feet 2 inches
Girls results
100-meter dash: 1, Jania Charity, Manteo, 13.59; 2, Alexis Williams, Perquimans, 13.90; 3, Meredith DeCastilla, Perquimans, 14.02; 4, Keeley Williams, Camden, 14.02; 5, Erika Bailey, Manteo, 14.21
200-meter dash: 1, Meredith DeCastilla, Perquimans, 28,87; 2, Emerson Martindale, Camden, 29.74; 3, Thuy Nguyen, Camden, 30.14; 4, Alexis Williams, Perquimans, 30.28; 5, Brianna Wilson, Camden, 30.60
400-meter dash: 1, Keeley Williams, Camden, 1:03.12; 2, Emerson Martindale, Camden, 1:06.45; 3, Thuy Nguyen, Camden, 1:09.06; 4, Eby Scaff, Perquimans, 1:16.58
800-meter run: 1, Keeley Williams, Camden, 2:40.68; 2, Tiffany Fenz, Manteo, 2:45.65; 3, Madison Flynn, Manteo, 2:51.18; 4, Maggie Langton, Camden, 2:54.28; 5, Samantha Layton, Holmes, 3:10.86
1,600-meter run: 1, Tiffany Fenz, Manteo, 6:22.46; 2, Madison Flynn, Manteo, 6:47.54; 3, Samantha Layton, Holmes, 6:49.03; 4, Stella Sophia, Camden, 7:22.59; 5, Morgan Brewton, Camden, 7:50.42
3,200-meter run: 1, Tiffany Fenz, 14:19.44; 2, Madison Flynn, Manteo 15:53.94: 3, Samantha Layton, Holmes, 16:19.68; 4, Sophia Stella, Camden, 16:50.50; 5, Morgan Brewton, Camden, 17:09.81
100-meter hurdles: 1, Sarai Leigh, Holmes, 18.35; 2, Janay Cordy, Camden, 20.55; 3, Maggie Langton, 20.82
300-meter hurdles: 1, Maleah Lassiter, Camden, 58.24; 2, Ella Spencer, Manteo, 1:00.90; 3, Kathryn Flood, Camden, 1:04.45; 4, Eleanor Edwards, Manteo, 1:14.32: 5, Janay Cordy, Camden, 1:18.07
4x100 meter relay: 1, Manteo, 57.10; 2, Camden, 1:12.92
4x200 meter relay: 1, Camden, 1:56.15; 2, Manteo, 2:04.70
4x400 meter relay: 1, Camden, 4:48.87, 2, Manteo, 5:14.30
4x800 meter relay: 1, Manteo, 11:35.29: 2, Camden, 13:19.50
High Jump: 1, Ella Spencer, Manteo, 3 feet 6 inches
Long Jump: 1, Alexis Williams, Perquimans, 14 feet 3 inches; 2, Sarai Leigh, Holmes, 13 feet 9 inches; 3, Brianna Wilson, Camden, 12 feet 5 inches; 4, Maleah Lassiter, Camden, 11 feet 9 inches; 5, Eby Scaff, Perquimans, 10 feet 10 inches
Triple Jump: 1, Sarai Leigh, Holmes, 28 feet 8 inches; 2, Maleah Lassiter, Camden, 27 feet 6 inches; 3, Ella Spencer, Manteo, 23 feet 9 inches; 4, Brianna Wilson, Camden, 22 feet 9 inches
Shot put: 1, Kennedy Lighty, Camden, 31 feet 6 inches; 2, Janay Cordy, Camden, 30 feet 5 inches; 3, Emily Graham, Camden, 24 feet 3 inches; 4, Makayla Bolton, Gates, 21 feet 6 inches; 5, Sarah Silvers, Gates, 20 feet 11 inches
Discus throw: 1, Kennedy Lighty, Camden, 87 feet 3 inches; 2, Morgan Brewton, Camden, 69 feet 6 inches; 3, Jayden Bailey, Manteo, 65 feet 9 inches; 4, Makayla Bolton, Gates, 60 feet 3 inches; 5, Victoria Royal, Camden, 54 feet 8 inches