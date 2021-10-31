CAMDEN — Their final home game for Camden seniors Andre Barnett and Devin Bell will always be memorable.
Barnett had three touchdown receptions, and Bell two rushing touchdowns, as the Bruins raced past Manteo by the final score of 34-14 on senior recognition night at Camden County High School.
Camden [4-6, 3-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference] got down to business quickly in the final conference game this season for both teams. On the second play from scrimmage for Manteo, Barnett intercepted the Manteo pass, and returned it to the 26 yard line. On the first play after the turnover, Bruin quarterback J'ron Pendleton saw Barnett coming open behind the Manteo secondary. The sophomore led Barnett with his arching throw to the right corner of the end zone. Andre's diving catch for the touchdown gave Camden a 6-0 lead just a minute into the ball game.
After the subsequent kickoff, Manteo started at their 23 yard line. They held the ball for 11 plays with some tough running by backs Kamari Brooks, and Bryson Sherrod, but the drive stalled in Camden territory, and the Bruins took over on their 43 yard line. Bell picked up six yards on two carries, and Pendleton ran for a first down. On the next play, Bell ran for a 44 yard touchdown, but a holding call downfield moved the ball back to the Manteo 34 yard line. One play later, Bell took a handoff up the middle, cut left to the sideline, and went all the way for the second Bruin touchdown. The conversion pass failed, but Camden now led 12-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
Camden kicker Jacori Sutton again put Manteo deep in their own territory with his strong right leg. Down two scores, Manteo tried to respond. Two runs by Sherrod gained 23 yards. Then a 16 yard rush by Brooks notched another first down. The Camden defense stiffened as Manteo [1-9, 1-6 NCC] approached the red zone. The Bruins gang tackled Brooks for a one yard loss, and then pressured quarterback Jackson Gaskill into an incomplete pass. On third down, it looked like Sherrod might turn the corner, but he was tackled by Barnett and Robby Jopp in the open field. Bell then stopped Brooks just short of a first down, and Camden took over on their 18 yard line.
The Bruins would move down the field with big chunk plays. A Pendleton pass to senior Ty Burgess gained 10 yards, and then a roll out pass to Barnett was good for 12 yards, and another first down. Bell broke through again for 24 yards which moved Camden into Manteo territory. On the next play, Pendleton picked up the fumbled snap, burst up the middle, fumbled again, recovered the bouncing ball, and ran for nine yards. The remarkable athletic play put the ball on the Manteo 36 yard line.
With Manteo looking to stop Bell on a second down and short, the Bruins took a shot downfield. Pendleton found Barnett, who made another outstanding over-the-shoulder catch for the touchdown. The conversion run by Bell was good, and Camden led 20-0 which would be the first half score.
Neither team put points on the board in the third quarter. Manteo gained yardage, but was stopped by big plays from the Camden defense. Late in the period, Barnett had his second interception of the game. Four plays later, with the Bruins facing a third and long, they attempted a trick play. Pendleton threw a backward pass to Isaiah Hill.
The senior wide receiver then threw a perfect pass down the left sideline to Barnett, who gathered it in for his third score. Hill caught the conversion and the Bruins had put the game out of reach at 28-0.
After Manteo scored on a nine yard scramble by Jack Cook, Camden would post their final points at 3:24 left in the game on a 14 yard Bell run around left end. For the night, the senior totaled 144 yards on 15 attempts. The Bruin running game was highlighted by Camden coach Josh Sophia as a key to the victory.
"We thought we could dominate up front, especially on the right side of the line, and we did that," said Sophia. "The running game set up our passing, and Barnett just caught everything that came near him. He is just an outstanding athlete. I am proud of what we accomplished this year, and if we go on the road for a playoff game, it will be a great experience for these kids."
STATE PLAYOFFS
On Saturday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the Class 2A football state playoff tournament.
Camden secured the No. 29 seed in the East region of the state tournament and will play at No. 4 seed Whiteville [9-0] in a first round game on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Bruins earned their first state playoff berth since the fall 2016 season in the 1AA state playoff tournament.