WILLIAMSTON — Camden High School’s varsity boys basketball team relied on solid defense, clutch free throws and three players in double figures to defeat Riverside 50-44 and win the Wash House Laundromat Christmas Classic at Riverside High School Tuesday.
Andre Barnett, who scored 14 points, and Isaiah Hill, who scored 11, earned all-tournament honors for the Bruins, who improved to 6-3 overall. Riverside dropped to 3-4.
A three-pointer by Brett Mansfield and baskets from Barnett (off a pass from Hill) and Charlie Pippen spurred Camden to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes. Riverside’s Jadarius Bryant ended the run with a basket, but the Knights struggled from outside and the Bruins extended their lead to 16-6 behind scoring by Hill, Barnett and a three-pointer from Jordan Cooper.
Riverside was able to cut into the lead several times but was never able to overtake Camden, which never trailed from the opening tip.
A triple from Darius Lewis, who was named all-tournament for Riverside, pulled the Knights within four at 18-14 with just over four minutes left before halftime. But a 9-4 run fueled by Hill, Pippen and Barnett gave the Bruins a 27-18 lead at the break.
Mansfield’s three-pointer late in the third quarter extended Camden’s lead to 10, 37-27, before Riverside used a 5-0 mini-run — spurred by baskets from Terrell Burns and Lewis — to cut the deficit to five, 37-32, entering the fourth quarter.
The Knights started strong in the final frame. A free throw by Jaylen Williams and an old-fashioned three-point play from Bryant sliced the Camden lead to one point, 37-36, with 6:11 remaining.
Pippen made a clutch basket, Hill scored on a drive to the rim and Pippen answered again with another bucket from the baseline, boosting the Bruins to a seven-point advantage, 43-36, with 4:12 left.
Burns briefly stopped the Camden momentum with a basket that made it a five-point game, but Austin Weddie drilled a triple — his only points of the contest — to put the Bruins ahead by eight again with 2:36 remaining.
Lewis’ triple brought the deficit back down to four, 46-42, with 1:49 left, but Camden used free throws from Hill and Barnett to maintain the lead. A key rebound by J’Ron Pendleton on a missed free throw resulted in him being fouled, and he made both shots with 6.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
Pippen, who scored 11, was the third Camden player to finish in double figures.
Lewis paced Riverside with 14 points and 10 points, respectively. Williams chipped in eight points.
THIRD PLACE
Holmes 67, SouthWest Edgecombe 61
A 21-10 run in the third quarter allowed John A. Holmes’ boys basketball team to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and claim third place in the annual Wash House Laundromat Christmas Classic.
John Bridgett led the Aces (2-4) with 27 points while Naijhir White added 15 and Ireal Hills collected 10.
Holmes made eight 3-pointers, six by Bridgett.
Balanced scoring — 14 points from Xavier Mayo, seven each from Carlo Foreman and Jamaury Whitehead and six from ZyShonne Knight — sent the Cougars (1-6) to a 39-31 halftime lead.
The Aces’ big third quarter was highlighted by four triples from Bridgett, one from Matt Winborne and two baskets from White as Holmes took control at the end of the quarter, 52-49.
The Cougars trailed by eight, 61-53, with under a minute remaining but the Aces finished the game with two free throws by Hills and a dunk by Bridgett.
Mayo led SouthWest Edgecombe with 21 points, while Foreman added 16.