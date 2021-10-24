BARCO — The Currituck County High School varsity volleyball team defeated Dixon 25-11, 22-25, 25-7, 27-25 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A volleyball state playoffs in the East region Saturday night at Currituck County High School.
With the win, Currituck (16-7), the No. 8 seed, advances to the second round and will host No. 9 seed Harnett Central (18-7).
As for Saturday's match, it was an up and down battle for the host Knights against the No. 25 seed Dixon High School (10-10).
In the fourth set, Currituck rallied from a 21-15 deficit to tie the set at 22-22.
Both teams would take short leads, but at 24-24, the winning team would have to score consecutive points to win the set.
The Bulldogs took a 25-24 lead, but Currituck countered with consecutive points by senior outside hitter Caitlyn Ferretti to take a one point lead.
Currituck ended the set and the match on a push shot by senior setter Darcie Rodriguez. Her shot fell just inside the back corner line for the game-winning point.
Charles B. Aycock def. First Flight 25-19, 25-20, 25-23: The Nighthawks (11-9) lost to the host Golden Falcons (19-6) in a first round match in the Class 3A state playoffs in the East region Saturday afternoon at C.B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.
Charles B. Aycock, the No. 13 seed, advances to the second round and plays at No. 4 seed Croatan (17-5), while First Flight, the No. 20 seed, ends its season in the first round of the playoffs.
CLASS 1A
Perquimans def. River Mill Academy 25-11, 25-13, 25-7: The No. 1 seeded Pirates (21-2) in the East region defeated the No. 32 seed Jaguars (7-16) in an NCHSAA first round state playoff match Saturday afternoon at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Perquimans will host No. 16 seed Eno River Academy (13-7) in a second round match at Perquimans County High School.
CLASS 2A
Camden def. Heide Trask 25-8, 25-12, 25-24: The Bruins (23-0), the No. 1 seed in the East region, defeated the Titans (6-10), the No. 32 seed, in a first round match in the NCHSAA volleyball state playoffs Saturday evening at Camden County High School in Camden.
The Bruins led 17-0 in the first set before the Titans scored a point on a hit error by the Bruins.
Camden advances to the second round and will host No. 16 seed Roanoke Rapids (13-5).
Bartlett Yancey def. John A. Holmes 25-12, 25-16, 25-13: The No. 6 seed Buccaneers (21-1) defeated the No. 27 seed Aces (9-15) in the first round of the state playoffs in East region Saturday afternoon at Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville.
SouthWest Edgecombe def. Manteo 25-21, 25-14, 25-21: The host Cougars (20-5), the No. 15 seed in the East region, defeated the 18th seed Manteo (10-9) in a first round match in Class 2A Saturday afternoon at SouthWest Edgecombe High School in Pinetops.