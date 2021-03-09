HERTFORD — The Camden County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans County 4-2 Friday at the Perquimans Park and Recreation soccer field.
Perquimans’ Cameron Gilbert and Jacob Nixon each had an assist, while Dylan Cox and Colin Tibbs scored one goal each.
According to Perquimans coach Michael Castle, the Pirates only had 12 players available due to extenuating circumstances.
Perquimans led 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in the match.
The coach added his players need learn how to finish games.
Friday’s match was the second time the Pirates lost a game in the last 15 minutes.
Hunter Phthisic made 18 saves on 22 shots for the Pirates (2-6, 1-4 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the league match.
Spencer Middleton led Camden (3-4-1, 2-2-1 AAC) with two goals, Luke Barlow and Xavier Neal each scored a goal, Wyatt Schratwieser posted two assists, while goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made a save on three shots on goal for the win.
Northeastern 2, Pasquotank 1: The Eagles (6-2, 3-2 NCC) defeated the Panthers (4-4-1, 2-4 NCC) in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Friday at Pasquotank County High School.