HERTFORD — Camden County and Perquimans County have played their share of competitive high school softball games in recent seasons.
You can add Thursday’s contest to the list.
The Bruins and Pirates were tied 1-1 entering the seventh inning.
Camden was able to break the tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Bruins secured a 3-1 victory against the Pirates at Perquimans County High School.
In the top of the seventh inning, Perquimans pitcher Faith Christian gave up a leadoff walk to Ruby Arnette.
The Perquimans coaching staff elected to make a pitching change. At the time, Christian had pitched six innings and gave up one run.
Breanne Shepherd entered the circle in relief of Christian. Shepherd retired the first batter she faced.
With one out and a runner on base, Camden’s Carlyn Tanis hit a ball to left field that remained in play.
With a runner on third base, Camden’s Carleigh Simmons executed the squeeze play by bunting the ball. Once contact was made, Arnette ran towards home plate and slid in safely before being tagged to score a run and give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.
With the bases loaded and two out, Camden’s Peyton Carver delivered an infield single to score another run to increase the Camden lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Camden starting pitcher Morgan Brewton was able to retire the Pirates by forcing lineouts to end the game.
The Albemarle Athletic Conference contest was controlled by both starting pitchers.
Christian was able to escape the first and second innings with Camden runners stranded on base.
In the third inning, Camden (4-0, 1-0 AAC) played its signature brand of small ball softball to get on the scoreboard.
Camden’s Kamryn Nash reached base on a bunt single and advanced to second base on a Perquimans error on the play.
Camden’s Tanis followed with a single which moved Nash to third base. With runners at first and third base and one out, Camden’s Simmons, a senior at first base, hit a fly ball to center field that was caught by the Pirates.
The ball was hit far enough to allow Nash to score from third base to give Camden a 1-0 lead.
On the throw to the plate from the outfield, Tanis attempted to advance to second base, but was thrown out by the Perquimans catcher at second base to end the inning.
Brewton, a sophomore, had a no-hitter through 3 2/3 innings.
Perquimans (3-2, 1-1 AAC) got its first hit with two out in the fourth inning on a single to left field by Christian.
Christian’s hit fueled a rally for the Pirates.
Perquimans senior Carly Elliott, hit a single to right field. The ball was somewhat miss played by the Camden outfielder. That allowed Christian to score from first base to tie the game 1-1 as the Camden relay to home plate was late.
Brewton gave up two hits in the victory.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor
Currituck 8, Gates 3: The Knights (3-3) defeated the Red Barons (3-3) in a non-conference game Thursday at Currituck County High School.
Gates County’s Cailyn Nowell went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bear Grass Charter 1, Camden 1: The Bears (2-0-1) and the host Bruins (0-6-1) played to a tie in a non-conference match at Camden Community Park on Thursday.