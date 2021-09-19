CAMDEN — When Bruin Isaiah Hill punched his football time clock Friday night, he knew he would be working a full shift, plus some overtime.
Playing both ways, as do most of the Camden starters, the senior wide receiver/outside linebacker caught a touchdown pass on offense. Then on defense, Hill intercepted two passes, the second of which he returned for a pick six score to lead the Bruins to a 28-8 victory over Pasquotank on homecoming night at Camden County High School.
"I am really proud of my guys," said Camden head coach Josh Sophia. " Hill had a great game, and yes, most of our guys never come off the field. Even though they were tired, our defense sustained their level of play the entire game. Our tackling has improved, and the goal line stand in the second half was very big. We did just enough on offense. [Jaden] Clark ran very hard, especially in the first half. It has been a long time since Camden has won two games in a row."
Pasquotank (0-2, 0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) opened the conference game with a sustained drive that started on their own 12 yard line. After a 13 yard gain on a jet sweep by Christopher Morgan, John Burgess carried the ball on five of the next seven plays to move the Panthers across midfield. On a second down play from the 43 yard line, wide receiver Morgan got separation from his defender. Pasquotank quarterback Kyler White lofted a perfect pass that Morgan caught over the shoulder in stride, and he streaked the rest of the way for the touchdown. The rush on the conversion failed, but the clock-eating drive had the Panthers in front 6-0 at the 5:17 mark of the first quarter.
A nice return by Jaden Clark got the Bruins started on the Pasquotank 49 yard line. After an initial first down, a second down pass was intercepted by Panther Mathew Simpson. However, Pasquotank could not take advantage of the turnover as on the very next play, Hill intercepted to give the ball right back to the Bruins.
Camden quarterback J'ron Pendleton gained 16 yards on a keeper, and Clark took a pitch around right end for 15 more. On a second and goal from the seven yard line, Morgan broke through and sacked Pendleton for an eight yard loss. Two incompletions followed, and the Panthers had the ball back as the first quarter came to an end.
The Bruins (2-2, 1-0 NCC) forced a three and out, and Clark took the short punt on the fly and set up Camden at the Panther 26. Three plays later, Clark took a pitch right, cut inside, and broke two tackles on his way for an eighteen yard game tying score. The kick was good by Jacori Sutton, and Camden led 7-6 at 8:44.
Another mistake hurt Pasquotank on their next set of downs. Trying to punt from deep in their own territory, a fumbled snap set up Camden first and goal. Clark again swept right behind good sealed off blocking for an eight yard touchdown run. Kick good and it was 14-6.
Camden would increase their lead with two minutes left in the first half. On a first down play from the Panther 30 yard line, Pendleton rolled right and found Hill with his pass on the right sideline. The score and successful kick made the score 21-6 as the half ended.
Pasquotank regrouped, dominated the third quarter, but couldn't put points on the board. In the process of being sacked in his own end zone, Pendleton tried to throw the ball away. The ruling was a safety, and the Panthers had two points to narrow the Camden lead to 21-8. They then received the free kick, and marched all the way to a first and goal at the ten yard line.
Burgess gained nine yards down to the one, but from there, the Bruins stopped three straight rushes in a goal line stand. Interior linemen David Neal, Donte Tyler, Jyveon Harris, and Jackson Midgett were outstanding all night long for Camden.
The Panthers could not keep the Bruins down deep in their own end. Pendleton picked up a fumbled snap, and on the broken play, bolted 78 yards all the way to the Pasquotank 11 yard line. Camden didn't score, but they had reversed field position.
Now going to the pass to try and score quickly, Hill jumped the Panther route on their next possession, intercepted the pass and went in untouched for a 25 yard score that put the game out of reach.
Pasquotank quarterback White passed for 161 yards on 14 of 29 attempts, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Burgess led the Panther rushing with 59 yards on 17 carries.
Clark led Camden with 94 yards on 19 attempts, and two touchdowns. In addition, his kick returns consistently put the Bruins in favorable field position. Bruin quarterback Pendleton had a tough night against a solid Panther pass defense. He completed two of ten attempts for 31 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.