GATESVILLE — The Camden County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Gates 61-59 in two overtimes Tuesday night at Gates County High School.
Andre Barnett paced Camden (5-4, 2-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the league game with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Charlie Pippen followed with 16 points, three rebounds and a blocked shot, Isaiah Hill posted 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot, and three steals.
J’Ron Pendleton posted six points and two rebounds, Dasani Parker and Jayden Walton scored two points each, while Jordan Cooper scored a point in the win.
Parker added two rebounds, a block and a steal, Jaden Clark had two rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Josiah Butts had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gates (1-3, 1-3 AAC) hosts conference foe Manteo Friday.
Currituck 70, Manteo 42: The Knights (5-2) defeated Manteo (0-8) in a non-conference game Tuesday at Manteo High School.
Fekadu Close led Manteo with 10 points, Amyas Kenyon followed with nine points, Pearce Gregory scored seven points, Kenyen Conti and Will Waughtel scored six points each, while Mekhi Bias scored four points.
Trinity Christian 48, New Life Academy 42: The Bobcats (2-7, 2-6 North Carolina Christian North) lost to the Tigers (10-5, 4-1 NC Christian North) from Greenville in a league game Tuesday in Elizabeth City.
Carter Jordan led Trinity Christian with 17 points, while teammate Josh Murillo followed with 10 points.
Greenville Christian 55, Victory Christian 41: Greenville Christian secured the non-conference win against Victory Christian on Tuesday in Elizabeth City.
Gavin Swimme, Chris Lester and Kaden Harris led Victory Christian with nine points each.
Swimme added five assists, six rebounds and four steals, Harris posted an assist, a blocked shot, five rebounds and a steal, while Lester had three assists and five rebounds.
Christopher Barclift had seven points, an assist, a blocked shot and two rebounds, Joshua Cartwright posted five points, five rebounds and a steal.
Ethan Meads scored two points with a steal, while Nick Santiago had a rebound.
Rance Fratcher led Greenville Christian with 19 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gates 36, Camden 23: The Red Barons (1-1, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-9, 0-4 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Gates County High School.
Emily Graham led Camden with nine points, Peyton Carver and Janay Cordy had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots each, while Tessa Dodson had four rebounds and three points.
Carver added four points, two assists and four steals, while Cordy scored two points. Sissy Barnett and Kendall Watlington scored two points each, while Caroline Pait scored one point.
Currituck 59, Manteo 51: The Knights (4-2) defeated Manteo (1-5) in a non-conference game Tuesday at Manteo.
Brianna Fordham led Manteo with 14 points, while Jillian Leary and Kyla Mallory scored 13 points each.
Erica Bailey scored 10 points, while Jayden Bailey scored one point.
Greenville Christian 36, Victory Christian 32: Greenville Christian defeated Victory in a non-conference game Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with nine points, two assists, a blocked shot, and three rebounds, while Courtney Swimme had four points, six rebounds, three blocked shots, six rebounds and a steal.
Marlee Johnson had a rebound and a steal, Olivia Cansler had three rebounds, while Adison Pharr had two rebounds.
Bre Andrews led Greenville Christian with 17 points.
VOLLEYBALL
The North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association released the all-state teams for the 2020-21 high school season Tuesday.
In Class 1A, Perquimans County’s Tori Williamson (sophomore, outside hitter) and Natalie Corprew (senior, libero) were selected.
The duo for the Pirates led the team to the Albemarle Athletic Conference regular season championship and to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional championship match last month.
Joining them on the Class 1A all-state team were East Carteret’s Anna Gillikin, Louisburg’s Taylor Leonard and Chloe Webster and Cherryville’s Rileigh Kiser.
Kiser was also named the NCVBCA’s Class 1A Player of the Year.
In Class 2A, Currituck County’s Merritt Woodson (senior, outside hitter) was selected to the all-state team.
Woodson helped the Knights win the Northeastern Coastal Conference and advance to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Joining Woodson on the 2A all-state team were South Point’s Anna Dunbar and Emily Revels, R-S Central’s MaKenzi Searcy, East Lincoln’s Jordan Gromlich and Kaylee Spees, Fred T. Foard’s Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey, Goldsboro’s Hallie Brown and Haley Phillips along with Carrboro’s Carson Overbeck and Evie Newall.
Thao was also named the association’s Class 2A Player of the Year.