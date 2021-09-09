BARCO — The Camden County High School Lady Bruins volleyball team defeated the Currituck County High School Lady Knights in three sets Tuesday night at Currituck County High School. The set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-20.
The Bruins played well all night, getting out to early leads in all three sets, and were able to maintain their lead, leading to their victory. The Knights were not an easy opponent however, and seemed to get better each set as the match went on.
"I was happy that we had the chance to play tonight, as it's been a while since our last game. I was very proud of the girls for keeping their energy up and executing the things that we have been practicing. Overall, I'm proud of them for going out and getting a win against a good Currituck team," Camden County head coach Ashley Miller said.
Camden County Senior Mckayla Knauss led the game with 14 total kills, to go along with a block. Junior Peyton Carver had 11 assists and 9 digs for the Bruins, alongside Sydney Tatum's 18 assists and four digs.
With the victory, Camden moves to 2-0 on the season and are set to travel to First Flight on Thursday evening. The Knights move to 0-4, and play at Manteo on Thursday.