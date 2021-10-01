CAMDEN — The Camden County Lady Bruins volleyball team defeated the Currituck County Lady Knights 3-0 at home on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-12, 25-17, and 25-14.
The Bruins opened up the game with a 4-1 lead, before the Knights tied it at 5-5, and eventually took a 7-6 lead. The Bruins would regain the lead and momentum behind five consecutive serves from senior Sydney Tatum, to lead 13-8 before the Knights called a time out. Following the time out, sophomore Adisyn Russell guided the Bruins with seven consecutive serves, helping them close out the first set 25-12, on a 19-5 run.
The second set was a back and forth battle early on, before the Bruins went on an 8-2 run, to lead 13-7. From there, the Bruins were able to piece together multiple strings of points, and managed to close out the set 25-17.
The third set saw Currituck jump out to an early 5-3 lead, before being knotted up at 8-8. Sophomore Adisyn Russell proved to be vital again, scoring four consecutive points for the Bruins from her serves, before the Knights called a time out at 12-8.
After the time out, the Bruins continued their dominance on a 13-6 run to win the game 25-14.
“I am super proud of the team, they are working very hard and getting better every day in practice and it shows. Currituck was a tough opponent and was aggressive at the net tonight, forcing us to adjust a bit. I am looking forward to seeing how our girls play the rest of the season,” Camden County head coach Ashley Miller said.
Senior Sydney Tatum had a game leading 20 assists along with her seven digs and an ace for Camden County. Junior Peyton Carver contributed 10 assists, six kills, four digs, and three aces. Sophomore Adisyn Russell added eight digs and seven digs for the Bruins.
With the victory, Camden moves to 15-0 on the season, and 9-0 in conference. The Bruins have only lost one set all season long, and have swept their way through the conference schedule thus far.
They are set to face First Flight at home on Tuesday at 6pm. With the loss, the Knights drop to 9-6 overall, and 5-2 in conference play. They are set to face Manteo at home on Tuesday at 6pm.
Pasquotank County def. Hertford County 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16: Pasquotank (4-4, 2-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Hertford County (1-9, 1-7 NCC) in Elizabeth City Thursday in a conference match.
Pasquotank’s Natalee Meads had nine kills, Emma Bailey had six kills and eight aces, Callie Wells had five kills and Reign Powell had six aces.
Perquimans def. North East Carolina Prep 25-8, 25-9, 25-12: The Pirates (15-1, 9-0 Four Rivers Conference) earned the win against NECP (7-5, 3-5 FRC) in a league match Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Manteo def. First Flight 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10: Manteo (5-5, 4-4 NCC) defeated Dare County rival First Flight (8-6, 6-3 NCC) in a conference match Thursday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
John A. Holmes def. Northeastern: The Aces defeated the Eagles in four sets of a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Thursday at Northeastern High School.
Pungo Christian Academy def. Albemarle School 25-19, 25-9, 25-12: The Raiders (13-3, 7-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) topped the Colts (10-5-1, 6-2 Tarheel Independent Conference) in a conference match Thursday at Pungo Christian Academy.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 7, First Flight 2: Northeastern (12-0, 9-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated First Flight (4-4, 4-4 NCC) in a conference match at Northeastern on Thursday.
Winners for Northeastern in singles: Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson, and Mary Ellen Foreman.
First Flight won two matches in singles with Emily Yurasek winning her No. 3 singles match and Annalise Hyder winning her No. 6 singles match.
Winners for Northeastern in doubles: Zoe Pureza/Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd/Jada Simpson, as well as Mary Ellen Foreman/ Emma Montero who won an exciting match by coming back from 1 — 6 to win 9 — 7.
NHS plays Lawrence Academy on Tuesday and Edenton on Thursday next week. Both matches are at home.
Currituck 7, Manteo 2: Currituck edged Manteo, 7-2, in NCC tennis action on Thursday, in a match much closer than the score would indicate. Currituck’s Kampbell Belangia and Faith Sarver each won their singles matches in tiebreakers. Lisa Phillips won 6-1, 7-5, at No. 6 to earn the clinching point.
Isabelle Nekervis and Caroline Boughn won handily at No. 1 and No. 2. In doubles, Boughn and Nekervis won 9-7 at No. 1, and Sarver and Phillips won 8-5 at No. 3. “Manteo played very well, and we were very fortunate to come out on the winning side,” said Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “We displayed a lot of resiliency, and won some close matches, which was good to see.” Currituck (4-5 NCC, 5-6 overall) travels to Edenton on Tuesday in the final match of the regular season.
John A. Holmes 9, Bear Grass Charter 0: The Aces (11-1) defeated the Bears (0-4) in a non-conference match Thursday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, winners for Holmes in singles were No. 1 Sydney Spear with an 8-1 result against Kristin Ingalls, No. 2 Ellie Spear with an 8-0 result against Cris Walters, No. 3 Bailey Rinehart with an 8-0 result against Savannah Hale, No. 4 Liza Bond with an 8-0 result against Lucy Honican, No. 5 Olivia Hare with an 8-1 result against Jordan Midyette and No. 6 Molly Harvill with an 8-6 result against Lesly Brock.
Holmes’ No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Spear and Rinehart defeated Ingalls and Honican 8-0. Aces’ No. 2 doubles team of Ellie Spear and Hare defeated Walters and Hale 8-2. Holmes’ No. 3 doubles team of Bond and Harvill defeated Gracelynn Beacham and Ensley Ingalls 8-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Pungo Christian Academy 9, Albemarle School 0: The Raiders (8-2, 5-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) shut out the Colts (1-6, 0-4 TIC) in a league match Thursday at Pungo Christian.