CAMDEN — The Camden County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Perquimans County 71-58 Tuesday night at Camden County High School.
The matchup between the Albemarle Athletic Conference rivals had conference standings and NCHSAA Class 1A state playoff implications at stake.
Camden (8-5, 4-3 AAC) got off to a fast start because of the shooting of junior guard Andre Barnett.
His two made 3-point shots in the early portion of the first quarter helped the Bruins establish an 8-0 lead.
Camden’s Charlie Pippen had the game’s opening basket in the paint.
Perquimans’ Kesian Elliott got the Pirates on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer.
Barnett and Pippen, a junior wing, continued their offensive output in the second quarter as both were able to get baskets close to the goal.
The Bruins held a 25-19 lead in the second quarter and expanded their lead on consecutive made 3-point shots by Jordan Cooper and Isaiah Hill to extend the Camden lead to 31-19.
Camden finished the game making nine 3-point shots.
Barnett and Pippen led the Bruins with 19 points each. Barnett added 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Pippen was active on defense as he drew two offensive fouls on Perquimans players going to the basket in the first quarter.
Pippen added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Hill posted 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals, Cooper had eight points, three rebounds and an assist.
Dasani Parker posted five points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, Jaden Clark had three points and two rebounds, J’Ron Pendleton had two points, while Josiah Butts had two steals in the win.
Perquimans (8-4, 4-3 AAC) also got contributions in the second half from A’ Marion Hunter and Antwan Harris.
After Tuesday’s game, both teams are tied in the conference standings with 4-3 records followed by Gates County (3-3) and Manteo (0-7).
John A. Holmes’ last game was a win at Camden on Feb. 5.
At the time, the Aces (5-0 AAC) were leading the conference.
First Flight announced its Feb. 9 non-conference home game against Edenton was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols concerning the Aces.
Victory Christian 44, Ahoskie Christian 33: The Eagles (14-10, 7-2 NC Christian North) defeated the Warriors (5-15, 3-5 NC Christian North) in a conference game Tuesday at Ahoskie Christian.
Kaden Harris paced Victory Christian with 16 points, an assist, a blocked shot, 10 rebounds and a steal, Gavin Swimme followed with 12 points, an assist, two blocked shots, seven rebounds and three steals.
Ethan Meads scored seven points with three rebounds and a steal, Chris Lester posted five points, three blocked shots, an assist, 14 rebounds and two steals, Hayden Brown and Phillip Keeter scored two points each.
Keeter added two rebounds, Joshua Cartwright had five rebounds with a steal, while Nick Santiago had a rebound in the win.
Pasquotank 58, First Flight 55: Pasquotank County (1-10, 1-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned its first win of the season against First Flight (4-7, 1-5 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Pasquotank County High School.
Jataevion Sawyer led the Panthers with 20 points, Amari Downing had 13 points and Donnell Beasley scored 11 points in the win.
Isaac Dobie led the Nighthawks with 29 points and made seven 3-pointers in the loss.
Cooper Hawk and Cason Smith scored six points each, Callahan Lutz had five points, Jered Gwatkin posted four points, Carson Hahne had two points and Ian Crumpler had a point.
Hertford County 74, Currituck 41: The Bears (9-0, 7-0 NCC) defeated the visiting Knights (6-6, 3-4 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
With the win, Hertford County secured the outright conference championship and a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Manteo 48, John A. Holmes 43: Manteo (3-8, 3-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (7-5, 5-2 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Sydnee Ballance led Manteo with 14 points, Taryn Booth posted 13 points, Erica Bailey had 10 points, Jillian Leary had nine points and Brianna Fordham scored two points in the win.
Ahoskie Christian 56, Victory Christian 29: The Warriors (15-1, 6-0 NC Christian North) defeated the Eagles (9-8, 2-5 NC Christian North) in a league game Tuesday at Ahoskie Christian.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 12 points and seven rebounds, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 10 points, an assist, two rebounds and a steal.
Courtney Swimme posted five points, an assist, a blocked shot, three rebounds and a steal, Marlee Johnson had two points and six rebounds.
Adison Pharr had an assist and a steal, while Morgan Siedenburg had a rebound and a steal.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Manteo 10, Perquimans 0: Manteo (4-0-1, 3-0 AAC) defeated Perquimans (1-3, 1-1 AAC) in a conference match Tuesday at Manteo High School.
Manteo’s Noah Goetsch scored three goals with an assist, Andrew Hayman scored three goals, Grey Clark scored two goals, Jack Gregory and Justin Ortega each scored a goal.
Trent Hayman added two assists, Aiden Braswell and Richard Hernandez each posted an assist, while goalkeepers Cody Weaver and Jonathan Hernandez combined for the shutout win.