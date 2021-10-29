The Camden County High School Lady Bruins volleyball team defeated the North Carolina School of Science and Math Unicorns 3-0 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A classification playoffs on Thursday evening. Set scores were 25-11, 25-11, and 25-22.
The Unicorns jumped out to an early 4-2 lead in the first set, before Camden was able to take a 7-5 lead. The Bruins would increase their lead to five, leading to an NCSSM timeout at 11-6. Following the timeout, Camden would go on a 14-5 run, to win the first set 25-11.
The second set was a back and forth battle early on, with the Bruins managing to create a five point lead, resulting in a timeout by the Unicorns at 10-5. Following the timeout, Camden was able to piece together multiple strings of points, winning the second set by a score of 25-11.
Camden opened the third set with energy, scoring eight of the first nine points in the set. The Unicorns would take a timeout down 13-3, and were able to regroup. Due in part to some timely strings of points, the Unicorns were able to cut into the Bruins lead. Down 19-11, NCSSM went on a 7-2 run to cut Camden’s lead to three, before the Bruins called a timeout up 21-18. Following the timeout, the Unicorns scored the next three points to even the score at 21. Camden was then able to score four of the next five points, winning the set 25-22.
“I could not be more proud of the team, everyone contributed and raised their level of play tonight. They all played hard, and I felt the effort was unmatched tonight. If they keep playing like this, good things are going to happen,” said Camden County head coach Ashley Miller. “With this being our first year in 2A ,we weren’t entirely sure what to expect, especially deep in the playoffs. I’m just incredibly proud of the way the girls have played and stepped up when we need them the most.”
Payton Carver, a junior, led the game with 26 total assists, along with three kills, three digs and an ace. Senior McKayla Knauss led the Bruins with 14 digs and contributed 12 kills, three aces and a block.
With the victory, the top seeded Bruins are set to face fifth seed Midway High School at home on Saturday with a spot in the East Regional Finals on the line.
Boys Soccer
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the brackets for its men’s soccer state playoff tournaments in four classifications on Friday.
All area teams will play in the East region of their respective tournament.
In the Class 1A tournament, Perquimans County (5-5-0) is the No. 17 seed plays at No. 16 seed Lakewood (9-9-1) in a first round match Monday at 6 p.m.
In the Class 2A tournament, Northeastern (13-4-1, the No. 12 seed, hosts No. 21 seed Cummings (5-3-1) in a first round match Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Manteo (10-3-1), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 29 seed North Lenoir (6-12-2) in a first round match Monday at 5 p.m.
Pasquotank County (7-9-0), the No. 28 seed, will be on the road for a first round match against No. 5 seed James Kenan (16-3-1).
John A. Holmes (4-13-0), the No. 31 seed, travels to Snow Hill to play No. 2 seed Greene Central (20-1-0) in a first round match.
No. 25 seed Camden County (7-9-0) heads west for a first round match at No. 8 seed Roanoke Rapids (12-5-2) Monday at 6 p.m.
In the Class 3A tournament, First Flight (12-1-1) is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 32 seed Rocky Mount (7-11-3) in a first round match Monday at 5 p.m.
Currituck County (7-7-1) secured the No. 18 seed in the tournament and will play at No. 15 seed Charles B. Aycock (14-4-2) in a first round match.
All seven teams that competed in boys soccer during the fall 2021 season in the Northeastern Coastal Conference (Camden, Currituck, First Flight, John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank) earned berths to the state playoffs.